Ukraine may face prolonged power outages in winter: expert named key factors

In Ukraine, the risk of prolonged power outages will persist in winter. Ivan Perehinets, Vice President, Director of the Scientific and Technical Center of the Academy of Construction of Ukraine, told UNN journalist what the outage schedules will depend on this winter, when Ukrainians can expect an improvement in the situation, and what affects the speed of restoration of destroyed infrastructure.

Key factors of outages and the role of consumers

The expert noted that the outage schedule depends primarily on the temperature and the intensity of Russian attacks. According to him, the colder it gets, the greater the load on the system, and the destruction of energy facilities complicates the stable operation of the network. He emphasized that the country has already lost a significant part of its thermal generation, and hydroelectric power plants are almost not working.

The first is weather conditions. The colder it is, the more outages there will be. And the second is, unfortunately, enemy shelling, how many resources we will have to restore transformer substations and power lines. We have three main factors: weather, shelling, and the political component. - says the expert.

The expert added that every Ukrainian can influence the situation by economical consumption of electricity. In his opinion, reducing unnecessary load on the network will help reduce the number of outages.

Economical consumption of electricity, switching off unnecessary appliances, lowering the temperature in rooms - all this helps not to overload the network. Every household can positively influence the situation. The energy system depends on every consumer. - emphasizes Ivan Perehinets.

Stabilization forecast and the most vulnerable regions

According to the expert, a gradual improvement of the situation is possible, but it is difficult to name exact terms. He emphasized that the rapid work of energy workers allows restoring networks after strikes, but the threat of massive attacks remains. The expert noted that outages may decrease if the amount of destruction can be reduced.

It will go gradually. If now there are three or four stages of outages, then, perhaps, there will be one, one and a half, two. Perhaps, like last winter, there will be no outages at all. But we don't know if 300 "Shaheds" will arrive tomorrow or not. - said the energy expert.

Large-scale power outages: over 100,000 consumers left without electricity after Russian attack

He emphasized that a critical situation with electricity is observed in various regions of the country – from Kyiv region to Zakarpattia, and it can change daily. According to him, even western regions face frequent outages due to the nationwide energy deficit. He reminded that European partners help with electricity, which partially stabilizes the system.

Rivne, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk regions - there are problems everywhere. Pavlohrad was completely without light yesterday. Even in Zakarpattia there are many outages, because it is an all-Ukrainian system and all regions are interconnected. - added the expert.

Restoration of energy facilities

The expert explained that the terms of restoration depend on the type of damaged object and the availability of equipment. According to him, some substations can be restored in a few weeks, others – in a few months. It is especially difficult to replace large transformers, of which there is a limited number in Ukraine.

Everything depends on where the hit was and how much equipment is available to replace the destroyed one. Sometimes it's two or three weeks, sometimes – months. If the transformers are super powerful, their replacement is very difficult to restore. - summarized Ivan Perehinets.

The expert emphasized that the Ukrainian energy system is under constant pressure, but thanks to the work of energy workers and the support of partners, the country is holding on.

Does Ukraine sell “light” abroad amid mass blackouts? The Ministry of Energy responded