$42.370.10
48.920.21
ukenru
10:50 AM • 1256 views
Russian attack on Kyiv on November 25: death toll rises to 7 peoplePhoto
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 15146 views
Ukraine may face prolonged power outages in winter: expert named key factors
09:24 AM • 15316 views
Umerov after peace talks in Geneva: there is a "common understanding" on the agreement, Zelenskyy's visit to the US for an agreement with Trump is expected in November
08:07 AM • 24215 views
Large-scale power outages: over 100,000 consumers left without electricity after Russian attack
07:50 AM • 33580 views
Romania scrambled fighter jets amid Russian attack on Ukraine: detected drone invasion of airspace
07:40 AM • 31030 views
In Kyiv, 14 injured and 6 dead as a result of the enemy attack: new footage of the consequencesPhoto
07:26 AM • 27817 views
US cannot endlessly supply weapons to Ukraine - Trump's spokeswoman Leavitt
November 24, 08:32 PM • 45967 views
"There is something to work on": Zelenskyy revealed details of Geneva talks on Trump's peace planVideo
November 24, 04:43 PM • 70936 views
Svyrydenko to coordinate candidacies for energy and justice ministers with 'Servant of the People' faction MPs - Zelenskyy
November 24, 02:30 PM • 60805 views
Peace plan after negotiations reduced from 28 to 19 points - FT
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+6°
3.5m/s
70%
748mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
6 wounded, residential buildings hit: footage of the night combined attack on Kyiv appearedPhotoVideoNovember 25, 02:07 AM • 11416 views
Night enemy attack on Kyiv: one person killed, 7 woundedPhotoNovember 25, 02:36 AM • 17869 views
The number of dead and wounded as a result of the night attack on Kyiv is growing, people may be under the rubbleVideo05:36 AM • 57437 views
US Army Secretary Driscoll's meeting with Russians in Abu Dhabi: new details revealed08:01 AM • 38449 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot - media08:39 AM • 25939 views
Publications
Ukraine may face prolonged power outages in winter: expert named key factors
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 15165 views
"Nut" cookies like in childhood: top 5 best recipesPhotoNovember 24, 05:21 PM • 72473 views
Transfer of German Skyranger 35 to Ukraine: what tasks the vehicle can performPhotoVideo
Exclusive
November 24, 01:47 PM • 100684 views
Aviation on the brink: without tax breaks, Ukraine risks losing a strategic industry
Exclusive
November 24, 01:20 PM • 91108 views
Some EU countries restrict aid to Ukrainian refugees: what the UN says
Exclusive
November 24, 07:12 AM • 97326 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitali Klitschko
Marco Rubio
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Geneva
Kyiv Oblast
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - media08:39 AM • 26059 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 61077 views
"Wicked" Part Two Breaks Box Office RecordsNovember 24, 07:49 AM • 62539 views
Demi Lovato danced on a yacht and talked about working on a documentaryNovember 22, 07:12 PM • 69978 views
Wife of US Vice President Vance spotted without wedding ring during official eventVideoNovember 22, 08:13 AM • 79320 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Shahed-136
S-400 missile system
Social network

Ukraine may face prolonged power outages in winter: expert named key factors

Kyiv • UNN

 • 15165 views

This winter, Ukraine will face the risk of prolonged power outages, which will depend on temperature and the intensity of Russian attacks. Expert Ivan Perehinets emphasized that economical electricity consumption can positively affect the situation and reduce the number of outages.

Ukraine may face prolonged power outages in winter: expert named key factors

In Ukraine, the risk of prolonged power outages will persist in winter. Ivan Perehinets, Vice President, Director of the Scientific and Technical Center of the Academy of Construction of Ukraine, told UNN journalist what the outage schedules will depend on this winter, when Ukrainians can expect an improvement in the situation, and what affects the speed of restoration of destroyed infrastructure.

Key factors of outages and the role of consumers

The expert noted that the outage schedule depends primarily on the temperature and the intensity of Russian attacks. According to him, the colder it gets, the greater the load on the system, and the destruction of energy facilities complicates the stable operation of the network. He emphasized that the country has already lost a significant part of its thermal generation, and hydroelectric power plants are almost not working.

The first is weather conditions. The colder it is, the more outages there will be. And the second is, unfortunately, enemy shelling, how many resources we will have to restore transformer substations and power lines. We have three main factors: weather, shelling, and the political component.

- says the expert.

The expert added that every Ukrainian can influence the situation by economical consumption of electricity. In his opinion, reducing unnecessary load on the network will help reduce the number of outages. 

Economical consumption of electricity, switching off unnecessary appliances, lowering the temperature in rooms - all this helps not to overload the network. Every household can positively influence the situation. The energy system depends on every consumer.

- emphasizes Ivan Perehinets.

Stabilization forecast and the most vulnerable regions

According to the expert, a gradual improvement of the situation is possible, but it is difficult to name exact terms. He emphasized that the rapid work of energy workers allows restoring networks after strikes, but the threat of massive attacks remains. The expert noted that outages may decrease if the amount of destruction can be reduced.

It will go gradually. If now there are three or four stages of outages, then, perhaps, there will be one, one and a half, two. Perhaps, like last winter, there will be no outages at all. But we don't know if 300 "Shaheds" will arrive tomorrow or not.

- said the energy expert.

Large-scale power outages: over 100,000 consumers left without electricity after Russian attack25.11.25, 10:07 • 24226 views

He emphasized that a critical situation with electricity is observed in various regions of the country – from Kyiv region to Zakarpattia, and it can change daily. According to him, even western regions face frequent outages due to the nationwide energy deficit. He reminded that European partners help with electricity, which partially stabilizes the system.

Rivne, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk regions - there are problems everywhere. Pavlohrad was completely without light yesterday. Even in Zakarpattia there are many outages, because it is an all-Ukrainian system and all regions are interconnected.

- added the expert.

Restoration of energy facilities

The expert explained that the terms of restoration depend on the type of damaged object and the availability of equipment. According to him, some substations can be restored in a few weeks, others – in a few months. It is especially difficult to replace large transformers, of which there is a limited number in Ukraine.

Everything depends on where the hit was and how much equipment is available to replace the destroyed one. Sometimes it's two or three weeks, sometimes – months. If the transformers are super powerful, their replacement is very difficult to restore.

- summarized Ivan Perehinets.

The expert emphasized that the Ukrainian energy system is under constant pressure, but thanks to the work of energy workers and the support of partners, the country is holding on. 

Does Ukraine sell “light” abroad amid mass blackouts? The Ministry of Energy responded21.11.25, 14:29 • 3053 views

Alla Kiosak

SocietyEconomyPublications
Frosts in Ukraine
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
Heating
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Rivne Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
Poltava Oblast
Zakarpattia Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Ukraine
Pavlohrad