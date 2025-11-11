$41.960.02
Pyrotechnics, fight with law enforcement, thrown chairs: a "conflict" unfolds in "Oleksandriya" between ultras and the club's management PhotoVideo
01:20 PM • 7842 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed the strike on the oil refinery in Russia's Orenburg region.
01:01 PM • 15598 views
The Ministry of Education and Science dismisses 50 rectors but holds on to a fugitive bribe-taker: why Odarchenko is still a rector
12:30 PM • 15671 views
Dangerous mutated flu spreading in Britain: virologist explains whether it threatens Ukraine
09:41 AM • 16629 views
Mindyсh left the country before the searches because NABU did not set detention indices at the border - sources
November 11, 08:48 AM • 21982 views
Video about power outage in Kyiv subway spreads online: subway commented
November 11, 07:08 AM • 24151 views
Romania reported crash and debris of drone after a Russian attack on Ukraine near the border
November 11, 05:31 AM • 27467 views
Record in 2 years: EU granted protection to over 79,000 refugees from Ukraine in September, leading countries named
November 10, 09:39 PM • 64339 views
Syrskyi: Russia deployed 150,000 soldiers to Pokrovsk to break through the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defense
November 10, 06:35 PM • 76471 views
Everyone who built schemes must receive a clear procedural response: Zelenskyy reacted to the exposure of corruption in the energy sector
Publications
Exclusives
Pyrotechnics, fight with law enforcement, thrown chairs: a "conflict" unfolds in "Oleksandriya" between ultras and the club's management PhotoVideo
02:28 PM • 4270 views
G7 summit in Canada to focus on peace in Ukraine and Middle East – Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 982 views

A meeting of G7 foreign ministers kicks off on Tuesday in Niagara-on-the-Lake, Canada. The main topics will be the war in Ukraine, security in the Middle East, and challenges in the Arctic.

G7 summit in Canada to focus on peace in Ukraine and Middle East – Reuters
Photo: Reuters

A meeting of foreign ministers of the Group of Seven (G7) countries kicks off on Tuesday in Niagara-on-the-Lake, Canada. The main topics will be the war in Ukraine, security in the Middle East, and challenges in the Arctic. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand stated that the current summit is taking place "in an era of geopolitical instability," and therefore G7 countries aim to develop a coordinated strategy for maintaining peace. She praised the work of the United States, emphasizing that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio was a "very constructive member" of the G7.

Anand expects "focused discussions" from the meeting on paths to peace in Ukraine and the Middle East.

We must be ambitious for the sake of achieving lasting peace 

– she said.

Ministers will also discuss how G7 countries can help Ukraine survive the winter – in particular, support energy infrastructure, food security, and long-term reconstruction.

Russia out of the race: Ukraine elected to UNESCO Executive Board for 2025-202907.11.25, 15:54 • 2704 views

Expert John Kirton, founder of the G7 Research Group at the University of Toronto, noted that this year's meeting could be more productive than the previous one.

The fact that President Trump won't be there will certainly help. They won't have to watch every facial expression or be careful about any of his rants 

– Kirton emphasized.

According to Kirton, the current G7 lineup is almost completely new: Anand was appointed in May, Rubio in February, and the most experienced among them is Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, who has held the position since 2022.

This time, it looks like they are all in the same boat for the first time, and they have to row very hard to achieve something 

– the expert concluded.

Rubio to travel to Canada for G7 meeting on Ukraine, Gaza, trade - Media10.11.25, 15:42 • 5374 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Energy
War in Ukraine
Marco Rubio
UNESCO
Antonio Tajani
Reuters
Donald Trump
Canada
Italy
United States
Ukraine