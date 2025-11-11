G7 summit in Canada to focus on peace in Ukraine and Middle East – Reuters

Photo: Reuters

A meeting of foreign ministers of the Group of Seven (G7) countries kicks off on Tuesday in Niagara-on-the-Lake, Canada. The main topics will be the war in Ukraine, security in the Middle East, and challenges in the Arctic. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand stated that the current summit is taking place "in an era of geopolitical instability," and therefore G7 countries aim to develop a coordinated strategy for maintaining peace. She praised the work of the United States, emphasizing that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio was a "very constructive member" of the G7.

Anand expects "focused discussions" from the meeting on paths to peace in Ukraine and the Middle East.

We must be ambitious for the sake of achieving lasting peace – she said.

Ministers will also discuss how G7 countries can help Ukraine survive the winter – in particular, support energy infrastructure, food security, and long-term reconstruction.

Expert John Kirton, founder of the G7 Research Group at the University of Toronto, noted that this year's meeting could be more productive than the previous one.

The fact that President Trump won't be there will certainly help. They won't have to watch every facial expression or be careful about any of his rants – Kirton emphasized.

According to Kirton, the current G7 lineup is almost completely new: Anand was appointed in May, Rubio in February, and the most experienced among them is Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, who has held the position since 2022.

This time, it looks like they are all in the same boat for the first time, and they have to row very hard to achieve something – the expert concluded.

