Russia out of the race: Ukraine elected to UNESCO Executive Board for 2025-2029

Ukraine has been elected to the Executive Board of UNESCO for the period 2025-2029. This was reported by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Telegram, according to UNN.

Details

The vote took place at the 43rd session of the UNESCO General Conference, held in the Uzbek city of Samarkand. The voting results are as follows:

Ukraine - 137 votes;

Romania - 135 votes;

Moldova - 133 votes;

Russia - 93 votes.

Zelenskyy noted that for the second time in a row, Moscow lost the elections and will not be part of the UNESCO board.

I am grateful to the member states that supported our candidacy. Together with our partners, we will use all the opportunities provided by UNESCO to restore life, protect our culture, heritage, and people. We will ensure that all forms of Russian aggression - be it war or hybrid threats - receive a proper rebuff. There is no alternative to peace. It is time for Moscow to realize this - stated the president.

As reported on Facebook by Olga Herasymiuk, head of the National Council of Ukraine on Television and Radio Broadcasting, Russia dropped out of the race with the lowest result.

I am grateful to our courageous delegation for every word and every step invested in this victory in Samarkand. Gratitude to the diplomats of the Permanent Representation of Ukraine to UNESCO, the Embassy of Ukraine in Uzbekistan - the post reads.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that UNESCO included two Ukrainian dates in the Calendar of Commemorative Dates for 2026-2027. These are the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra reserve and the 150th anniversary of the birth of composer Mykola Leontovych.