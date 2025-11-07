ukenru
The Russian trace in the decision of the suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk: why the official investigation went beyond the standard procedurePhoto
EU tightens visa rules for Russians, revoking multiple-entry Schengen visas
New position for the man of MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko. The Ministry of Education and Science approved the creation of the position of first vice-rector for Hrytskov at the State Biotechnological University
Black Friday 2025: when it will be and how not to fall for tricky discounts
New EU entry system: SBGS reported on the situation at the border after the introduction of the EES program
US President: Russian oil exports "significantly decreased", we want to see an end to the war
Trump stated that there is significant progress in ending the war in Ukraine
Ukraine holds "positive" talks on Tomahawk missiles despite Trump's stance - Stefanishyna
How power will be cut off in Kyiv and regions: DTEK published schedules for November 7Photo
The Rada proposed creating a "drop register": what is the main idea of the bill, and when will the committee consider it?
Russia out of the race: Ukraine elected to UNESCO Executive Board for 2025-2029

Kyiv • UNN

 • 464 views

Ukraine joined the UNESCO Executive Board for 2025-2029, receiving 137 votes at the 43rd session of the General Conference in Samarkand. Russia dropped out of the race, having received the fewest votes.

Russia out of the race: Ukraine elected to UNESCO Executive Board for 2025-2029

Ukraine has been elected to the Executive Board of UNESCO for the period 2025-2029. This was reported by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Telegram, according to UNN.

Details

The vote took place at the 43rd session of the UNESCO General Conference, held in the Uzbek city of Samarkand. The voting results are as follows:

  • Ukraine - 137 votes;
    • Romania - 135 votes;
      • Moldova - 133 votes;
        • Russia - 93 votes.

          Zelenskyy noted that for the second time in a row, Moscow lost the elections and will not be part of the UNESCO board.

          I am grateful to the member states that supported our candidacy. Together with our partners, we will use all the opportunities provided by UNESCO to restore life, protect our culture, heritage, and people. We will ensure that all forms of Russian aggression - be it war or hybrid threats - receive a proper rebuff. There is no alternative to peace. It is time for Moscow to realize this

          - stated the president.

          As reported on Facebook by Olga Herasymiuk, head of the National Council of Ukraine on Television and Radio Broadcasting, Russia dropped out of the race with the lowest result.

          I am grateful to our courageous delegation for every word and every step invested in this victory in Samarkand. Gratitude to the diplomats of the Permanent Representation of Ukraine to UNESCO, the Embassy of Ukraine in Uzbekistan

          - the post reads.

          Recall

          Earlier, UNN reported that UNESCO included two Ukrainian dates in the Calendar of Commemorative Dates for 2026-2027. These are the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra reserve and the 150th anniversary of the birth of composer Mykola Leontovych.

          Yevhen Ustimenko

