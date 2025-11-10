Rubio to travel to Canada for G7 meeting on Ukraine, Gaza, trade - Media

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will visit Canada's Niagara region this week to join the G7 foreign ministers' meeting, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Rubio plans to discuss US President Donald Trump's efforts to establish peace in Ukraine and Gaza, security in Haiti and Sudan, maritime security, critical minerals, and global supply chains with his G7 counterparts from France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the United Kingdom.

The meeting will take place on Tuesday and Wednesday in Niagara, Ontario.

The publication reminds that the countries faced difficulties in developing a plan for Russia's invasion of Ukraine at the G7 leaders' meeting in June, which was also attended by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Zelenskyy continued to seek additional arms supplies from the US, while Trump urged the Ukrainian leader to cede territory to Russia to end the violence at a meeting in Washington last month.

Ministers from Australia, Brazil, India, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, South Korea, South Africa, and Ukraine are also invited to the meeting in Niagara this week, Canada's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

