Rubio to travel to Canada for G7 meeting on Ukraine, Gaza, trade - Media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1006 views

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will visit Canada's Niagara region this week for a meeting of G7 foreign ministers. He will discuss President Trump's efforts for peace in Ukraine and Gaza, security in Haiti and Sudan, maritime security, critical minerals, and global supply chains.

Rubio to travel to Canada for G7 meeting on Ukraine, Gaza, trade - Media

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will visit Canada's Niagara region this week to join the G7 foreign ministers' meeting, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

Rubio plans to discuss US President Donald Trump's efforts to establish peace in Ukraine and Gaza, security in Haiti and Sudan, maritime security, critical minerals, and global supply chains with his G7 counterparts from France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the United Kingdom.

The meeting will take place on Tuesday and Wednesday in Niagara, Ontario.

US 'Stalling' G7 Plan on Frozen Russian Assets: Bloomberg Reveals Reason20.10.25, 20:50 • 3615 views

Addendum

The publication reminds that the countries faced difficulties in developing a plan for Russia's invasion of Ukraine at the G7 leaders' meeting in June, which was also attended by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Zelenskyy continued to seek additional arms supplies from the US, while Trump urged the Ukrainian leader to cede territory to Russia to end the violence at a meeting in Washington last month.

Ministers from Australia, Brazil, India, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, South Korea, South Africa, and Ukraine are also invited to the meeting in Niagara this week, Canada's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

G7 will support Ukraine in restoring infrastructure and air defense amid Russian attacks31.10.25, 14:49 • 2211 views

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Marco Rubio
Haiti
Reuters
Mexico
Washington, D.C.
Brazil
Australia
Donald Trump
India
South Korea
France
Great Britain
Italy
Saudi Arabia
Germany
Japan
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Gaza Strip
Ukraine
Sudan