G7 will support Ukraine in restoring infrastructure and air defense amid Russian attacks

$42.080.01
48.980.00
uken
Exclusive
12:28 PM • 6280 views
This is North Korea: economist criticized the idea of reducing the number of pharmacies in Ukraine
12:08 PM • 15899 views
The best asset is you: why mental health and development are more important than deposits
11:42 AM • 9666 views
Head of the SBU Maliuk: one of the three "Oreshnik" was successfully destroyed
Exclusive
10:56 AM • 20651 views
Fugitive Rector Continues to Work at State Biotechnological University: Ministry of Education and Science Ignores Court Verdict Against MP Andriy Odarchenko
10:52 AM • 13884 views
"Historic event": Kravchenko announced the first case of a Russian serviceman being handed over to a foreign state for trialVideo
Exclusive
09:39 AM • 18289 views
Attackers on the TCC in Odesa near 7 km face 5 to 15 years: the case is being investigated by the SBU
08:46 AM • 24428 views
Truhanov's pre-trial detention measure will be chosen today in the Pechersk court at 2:00 PM
October 31, 07:56 AM • 14230 views
40-year-old man was detained for the explosion at the post office in Kyiv: he made "souvenirs from ammunition"
October 31, 07:53 AM • 24043 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with a missile that prompted Trump to withdraw from the nuclear treaty - Reuters
October 31, 07:20 AM • 22045 views
Warm weather with rain in some regions is heading to Ukraine: a forecaster announced the prediction for November 1 and 2
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
4m/s
88%
745mm
Popular news
Battles decreased by almost a quarter in 24 hours: General Staff updated the combat mapPhotoOctober 31, 06:24 AM • 34491 views
Explosions rocked Yaroslavl: the largest oil refinery in northern Russia was hitVideoOctober 31, 06:50 AM • 9468 views
Power outage schedules are in effect around the clock, Russia has again attacked energy infrastructure08:39 AM • 29600 views
What to plant in November: how to prepare your garden for winter and lay the foundation for a future harvestPhoto09:35 AM • 24766 views
Cartoons with a spooky charm: what to watch for HalloweenPhoto10:39 AM • 16583 views
Publications
The best asset is you: why mental health and development are more important than deposits12:08 PM • 15923 views
Fugitive Rector Continues to Work at State Biotechnological University: Ministry of Education and Science Ignores Court Verdict Against MP Andriy Odarchenko
Exclusive
10:56 AM • 20665 views
Cartoons with a spooky charm: what to watch for HalloweenPhoto10:39 AM • 16608 views
What to plant in November: how to prepare your garden for winter and lay the foundation for a future harvestPhoto09:35 AM • 24793 views
"Pharmacy desert": on the socio-economic consequences of reducing the number of pharmacies in Ukraine October 30, 11:42 AM • 67400 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ruslan Kravchenko
Musician
Gennadiy Trukhanov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Hungary
Lithuania
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The official trailer for the final season of "Stranger Things" has been releasedVideo11:19 AM • 5622 views
King of Britain stripped Prince Andrew of his title: now he is Andrew Mountbatten WindsorOctober 30, 07:41 PM • 26813 views
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco celebrated a month of marriage: how the stars' vacation in California wentOctober 29, 03:50 PM • 59260 views
Jamie Lee Curtis revealed how she "accidentally" got into actingOctober 29, 01:18 PM • 63615 views
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a date night, attending a 2025 World Series game in Los AngelesPhotoVideoOctober 29, 08:05 AM • 85728 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Financial Times
Gold

G7 will support Ukraine in restoring infrastructure and air defense amid Russian attacks

Kyiv • UNN

 • 794 views

The G7 will continue to support Ukraine in means of repelling enemy air strikes and restoring power plants destroyed by the Russians. Energy ministers of the G7 countries are sending an important signal as Russia continues to attack Ukraine's civilian energy infrastructure.

G7 will support Ukraine in restoring infrastructure and air defense amid Russian attacks

Ukraine's civilian energy infrastructure is constantly under attack by the invaders, leading to casualties and destruction. The Group of Seven will continue to support Ukraine with means to repel enemy air strikes and restore power plants destroyed by the Russians.

This is stated in the statement of the German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, which he published on the X network, reports UNN.

Details

According to Friedrich Merz, the energy ministers of the G7 countries, including Germany, are sending an important signal, against the backdrop of Russia continuing to attack Ukraine's civilian energy infrastructure.

We support Ukraine in air defense and the restoration of destroyed power plants and infrastructure.

- stated in the message published on Merz's official page on the X network.

Recall

In recent months, Russia has been attacking the same targets with "Shaheds" 15, and sometimes up to 20 times. The enemy has also doubled the power of the drones' warheads. In response, Ukraine is strengthening the physical protection of energy facilities. This is stated in the messages of the Minister for Communities and Territories Development Oleksiy Kuleba and the head of the State Agency for Restoration and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine Serhiy Sukhomlyn.

Ihor Telezhnikov

PoliticsNews of the World
Energy
Air raid alert
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
G7
Friedrich Merz
Germany
Ukraine