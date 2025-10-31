G7 will support Ukraine in restoring infrastructure and air defense amid Russian attacks

Ukraine's civilian energy infrastructure is constantly under attack by the invaders, leading to casualties and destruction. The Group of Seven will continue to support Ukraine with means to repel enemy air strikes and restore power plants destroyed by the Russians.

This is stated in the statement of the German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, which he published on the X network, reports UNN.

Details

According to Friedrich Merz, the energy ministers of the G7 countries, including Germany, are sending an important signal, against the backdrop of Russia continuing to attack Ukraine's civilian energy infrastructure.

We support Ukraine in air defense and the restoration of destroyed power plants and infrastructure. - stated in the message published on Merz's official page on the X network.

Recall

In recent months, Russia has been attacking the same targets with "Shaheds" 15, and sometimes up to 20 times. The enemy has also doubled the power of the drones' warheads. In response, Ukraine is strengthening the physical protection of energy facilities. This is stated in the messages of the Minister for Communities and Territories Development Oleksiy Kuleba and the head of the State Agency for Restoration and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine Serhiy Sukhomlyn.