World Handicraft Day, Day of Radio, Television and Communications Workers of Ukraine: what is celebrated on November 16

Today, November 16, the world celebrates World Handicraft Day, and in Ukraine - the Day of Radio, Television and Communications Workers, as well as the Day of Agricultural Workers, writes UNN.

World Handicraft Day

Every year on November 16, World Handicraft Day is celebrated. Although this holiday does not have official status, the UNESCO Foundation has declared that handicrafts are equated with the world's cultural heritage. And for fans of manual labor, this is an occasion to exchange experiences and learn a new interesting type of hobby.

Since its inception in 1945, the UN has prioritized the preservation of tangible cultural values and the development of basic literacy among residents of underdeveloped countries. But after 30 years, it became obvious that intangible cultural heritage, which includes handicrafts, also needed protection.

Therefore, in 1975, a new convention was adopted, which listed the knowledge and skills related to national crafts. And in 2001, the corresponding list was supplemented with oral cultural heritage. It should be noted that this list continues to be constantly updated.

Day of Radio, Television and Communications Workers of Ukraine

Around the 1860s, the invention of wireless communication was first announced. After that, many more studies were conducted, but all of them only confirmed the existence of this type of communication.

Over time, the first radio towers began to appear, and the first radio and television broadcasts began.

In Ukraine, the first television broadcast lasted forty minutes and took place on February 1, 1939. In the post-war period, Ukrainian television experienced a wave of prosperity. The government paid attention to the importance of such broadcasts and introduced nationwide measures to improve the industry.

Already from 1989, commercial television began to emerge in Ukraine. We can observe the results of many years of development now, and, as we can see, they are simply incredible.

The first call from a mobile phone in Ukraine was made by the President of Ukraine in 1993. The phone at that time was significantly larger in size and weighed tens of times more than a modern one.

The idea of introducing a professional holiday appeared in 1994. It was then that the employees of Ukrtelecomradio Company proposed to the government to find a day for celebration and received support for this initiative. The day of celebration was chosen in honor of the day of the first radio broadcast in Ukraine - November 16, 1924.

Day of Agricultural Workers of Ukraine

The Day of Agricultural Workers of Ukraine is celebrated on the third Sunday of November.

For many centuries, Ukraine was called the breadbasket of Europe. The Holodomor of 1932-33, the economic crisis of the 90s, and the full-scale Russian invasion did not destroy the Ukrainian peasantry.

Despite the temporary occupation of a large part of fertile lands, the mining of fields by the occupiers, and difficulties with export routes, Ukrainian agrarians continue to harvest good crops and support the country's economy.

International Day for Tolerance

Every year on November 16, the entire planet celebrates the International Day for Tolerance.

The holiday was introduced by UNESCO in 1995 at its General Conference; the International Day for Tolerance is enshrined in the "Declaration of Principles on Tolerance". In 1997, the UN also decided to celebrate this day, referring to its own Charter.

The International Day for Tolerance is a very important introduction, because, unfortunately, extremism (extreme views, methods of action) and xenophobia (dislike of strangers) are growing in our world. The holiday calls on people to recognize that we are all different, to respect each other's individuality - only in this way can individuality be preserved. Every person can value their own characteristics so as not to feel hatred for the characteristics of another person.

