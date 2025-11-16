World Handicraft Day, Day of Radio, Television and Communications Workers of Ukraine: what is celebrated on November 16

$42.060.00
48.880.00
ukenru
November 15, 05:21 PM • 14618 views
Ukraine and Russia agreed on the exchange of 1,200 Ukrainian prisoners - Umerov
November 15, 01:07 PM • 30620 views
General Staff confirmed strike on Ryazan oil refinery and Russian facilities in temporarily occupied Crimea
November 15, 09:13 AM • 37745 views
Poland provides assistance to Ukrainian refugees for the last year - Nawrocki
November 15, 07:45 AM • 36279 views
In Ukraine, applications for financial assistance of 1000 hryvnias have started, but problems arise when registering for children
November 14, 06:09 PM • 49726 views
The Rada is proposed to expand the grounds for banning departure from Ukraine: who will be affected
Exclusive
November 14, 03:39 PM • 43715 views
Passing the heating season: how to reduce utility bills in winter
November 14, 03:03 PM • 37807 views
Series of strikes on Russian facilities: General Staff confirms hits in Novorossiysk, Saratov region, and Engels area
November 14, 02:48 PM • 29133 views
Ukrainian women will be able to receive 50,000 hryvnias: Zelenskyy signed a law on payments for childbirth
November 14, 01:30 PM • 19392 views
Zelenskyy removed Halushchenko and Hrynchuk from the National Security and Defense Council
November 14, 01:27 PM • 75776 views
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
In Ukraine, the registration of the "Schoolchild's Package" is nearing completion: how to apply for assistance onlineNovember 15, 07:22 PM • 3880 views
G7 ambassadors praised Zelensky's support for investigation into energy corruption scandal - statementNovember 15, 07:43 PM • 3040 views
Russian attack on Kherson region: three civilians killed, six woundedNovember 15, 08:29 PM • 4624 views
Occupiers in Luhansk region mobilized first reservists - OVANovember 15, 09:26 PM • 3382 views
Occupiers introduced fines for draining water from radiators: in Luhansk region, the heating system became the only source of liquid - CNS01:31 AM • 4694 views
Publications
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 14, 01:27 PM • 75785 views
Minister of Education and Science Lisovyi dismissed former MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko from the post of rector of the State Biotechnological University, but there's a nuancePhoto
Exclusive
November 14, 01:14 PM • 69073 views
Balanced nutrition plate: what a balanced diet looks likePhotoNovember 14, 12:13 PM • 46796 views
How pedestrians and drivers should act in the dark on roads during power outages: Oleksiy Biloshytskyi gave advicePhotoVideo
Exclusive
November 14, 09:52 AM • 71521 views
Disability registration in Ukraine: has the new system improved?Photo
Exclusive
November 13, 02:40 PM • 298833 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Hakan Fidan
Mykhailo Fedorov
Andriy Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Turkey
Khmelnytskyi
Kyiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Everything Everywhere All at Once" star Michelle Yeoh to receive Berlinale award for contribution to cinemaNovember 14, 04:53 PM • 21945 views
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 14, 01:27 PM • 75785 views
Man who assaulted Ariana Grande in Singapore charged in courtNovember 14, 01:14 PM • 28115 views
Billie Eilish accused Elon Musk of accumulating wealth instead of saving the worldNovember 14, 09:46 AM • 44357 views
Naomi Campbell met the Pope in the VaticanPhotoNovember 12, 08:00 PM • 87335 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Diia (service)
Film

World Handicraft Day, Day of Radio, Television and Communications Workers of Ukraine: what is celebrated on November 16

Kyiv • UNN

 • 462 views

Today, November 16, marks World Handicraft Day, and in Ukraine — the Day of Radio, Television and Communications Workers, as well as the Day of Agricultural Workers. This day also celebrates the International Day for Tolerance, introduced by UNESCO in 1995.

World Handicraft Day, Day of Radio, Television and Communications Workers of Ukraine: what is celebrated on November 16

Today, November 16, the world celebrates World Handicraft Day, and in Ukraine - the Day of Radio, Television and Communications Workers, as well as the Day of Agricultural Workers, writes UNN.

World Handicraft Day

Every year on November 16, World Handicraft Day is celebrated. Although this holiday does not have official status, the UNESCO Foundation has declared that handicrafts are equated with the world's cultural heritage. And for fans of manual labor, this is an occasion to exchange experiences and learn a new interesting type of hobby.

Since its inception in 1945, the UN has prioritized the preservation of tangible cultural values and the development of basic literacy among residents of underdeveloped countries. But after 30 years, it became obvious that intangible cultural heritage, which includes handicrafts, also needed protection.

Therefore, in 1975, a new convention was adopted, which listed the knowledge and skills related to national crafts. And in 2001, the corresponding list was supplemented with oral cultural heritage. It should be noted that this list continues to be constantly updated.

Day of Radio, Television and Communications Workers of Ukraine

Around the 1860s, the invention of wireless communication was first announced. After that, many more studies were conducted, but all of them only confirmed the existence of this type of communication.

Over time, the first radio towers began to appear, and the first radio and television broadcasts began.

In Ukraine, the first television broadcast lasted forty minutes and took place on February 1, 1939. In the post-war period, Ukrainian television experienced a wave of prosperity. The government paid attention to the importance of such broadcasts and introduced nationwide measures to improve the industry.

Already from 1989, commercial television began to emerge in Ukraine. We can observe the results of many years of development now, and, as we can see, they are simply incredible.

The first call from a mobile phone in Ukraine was made by the President of Ukraine in 1993. The phone at that time was significantly larger in size and weighed tens of times more than a modern one.

The idea of introducing a professional holiday appeared in 1994. It was then that the employees of Ukrtelecomradio Company proposed to the government to find a day for celebration and received support for this initiative. The day of celebration was chosen in honor of the day of the first radio broadcast in Ukraine - November 16, 1924.

Day of Agricultural Workers of Ukraine

The Day of Agricultural Workers of Ukraine is celebrated on the third Sunday of November.

For many centuries, Ukraine was called the breadbasket of Europe. The Holodomor of 1932-33, the economic crisis of the 90s, and the full-scale Russian invasion did not destroy the Ukrainian peasantry.

Despite the temporary occupation of a large part of fertile lands, the mining of fields by the occupiers, and difficulties with export routes, Ukrainian agrarians continue to harvest good crops and support the country's economy.

Russian Deputy Minister facilitated the theft of 4 million tons of Ukrainian grain: he was notified of suspicion28.10.25, 12:26 • 2244 views

International Day for Tolerance

Every year on November 16, the entire planet celebrates the International Day for Tolerance.

The holiday was introduced by UNESCO in 1995 at its General Conference; the International Day for Tolerance is enshrined in the "Declaration of Principles on Tolerance". In 1997, the UN also decided to celebrate this day, referring to its own Charter.

The International Day for Tolerance is a very important introduction, because, unfortunately, extremism (extreme views, methods of action) and xenophobia (dislike of strangers) are growing in our world. The holiday calls on people to recognize that we are all different, to respect each other's individuality - only in this way can individuality be preserved. Every person can value their own characteristics so as not to feel hatred for the characteristics of another person.

Switzerland invests 9 million francs in a project to develop the rehabilitation system in Ukraine05.11.25, 00:25 • 4206 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Society
UNESCO