Switzerland invests 9 million francs in a project to develop the rehabilitation system in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 430 views

Switzerland is investing almost 9 million Swiss francs in the four-year Ukrainian-Swiss TRUE project, which will run until 2029. It aims to develop a modern rehabilitation system in Ukraine, is funded by the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation, and will be implemented by the Ukrainian Charitable Foundation "Patients of Ukraine" and the Swiss Tropical and Public Health Institute.

Switzerland invests 9 million francs in a project to develop the rehabilitation system in Ukraine

Switzerland is investing 9 million Swiss francs in the four-year TRUE project to develop a rehabilitation system in Ukraine. This was reported by the Ministry of Health of Ukraine (MoH), according to UNN.

Details

The four-year Ukrainian-Swiss project "TRUE - Trauma Rehabilitation for Ukraine" has been launched, aimed at developing a modern rehabilitation system in Ukraine. The initiative is funded by Switzerland through the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC) and will be implemented by the Ukrainian Charitable Foundation "Patients of Ukraine" and the Swiss Tropical and Public Health Institute (Swiss TPH).

The document on the launch of the project to develop a rehabilitation system in Ukraine was signed by the Minister of Health of Ukraine Viktor Liashko and Ambassador Jacques Gerber - Delegate of the Federal Council for Ukrainian Affairs.

Switzerland supports Ukraine not only in overcoming the consequences of the war, but also in building a sustainable system that will help people return to normal life. Rehabilitation is about dignity, recovery, and faith in the future. We are proud that our joint efforts contribute to sustainable systemic changes.

- said Ambassador Jacques Gerber.

The Ministry of Health reported that the project "TRUE - Trauma Rehabilitation for Ukraine" will last until 2029. It envisages the development of a human-centered and sustainable rehabilitation system based on a capable network of healthcare facilities. This refers to facilities that have a contract for the relevant package with the National Health Service of Ukraine (NHSU) and provide rehabilitation care free of charge, within the framework of the Medical Guarantees Program.

Together with partners, we are forming a network that will provide Ukrainians with quality, accessible, and free rehabilitation care. Cooperation with Switzerland strengthens this course - it will help train specialists, equip hospitals with modern equipment, and implement sustainable routes for providing care. The TRUE project is another step towards systemic changes in the field of rehabilitation.

- emphasized the Minister of Health of Ukraine Viktor Liashko.

According to the agency, in order for Ukrainians to receive quality and free rehabilitation in their hospital and return to active social life, the TRUE initiative will provide support for the implementation of the best world practices in Ukraine and the development of national expertise.

The funding for the project from the Swiss side amounts to almost 9 million Swiss francs.

- the post says.

They plan to implement everything planned by both improving legislation, regulatory framework, and standards in the field of rehabilitation, and directly by developing rehabilitation at the local level.

The Ukrainian-Swiss project will also focus on supporting the development of specialists:

  • it will modernize higher education in the field of rehabilitation, improve the qualifications of specialists through training courses, workshops, and exchange of experience.
    • Within the framework of "TRUE - Trauma Rehabilitation for Ukraine", healthcare facilities will receive assistance in the form of modern rehabilitation equipment and assistive devices for the rehabilitation of patients.
      • In addition, special attention will be paid to creating clear patient pathways - from the hospital bed to returning home and receiving social services.

        "TRUE - Trauma Rehabilitation for Ukraine" also provides for increased inclusion, tolerance, and reduced stigmatization of people with disabilities.

        Reference

        Switzerland's support for the development of the rehabilitation system in Ukraine began in 2018 in response to a request from the Ministry of Health of Ukraine regarding the implementation of the International Classification of Functioning, Disability and Health (ICF), which laid the foundation for further development of rehabilitation in the country. The TRUE project is a logical continuation of the initiative "Rehabilitation of the Consequences of War Injuries in Ukraine", launched in June 2022, which was also implemented with the support of Switzerland.

        Recall

        Units of the Medical Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine began issuing adaptive clothing for wounded servicemen. 50,000 items have already been received, including T-shirts, shorts, and trousers, which facilitate access to wound sites.

