Russian Deputy Minister facilitated the theft of 4 million tons of Ukrainian grain: he was notified of suspicion

The Deputy Minister of Agriculture of the Russian Federation has been notified of suspicion for facilitating the seizure, export, and sale of assets belonging to Ukrainian agricultural enterprises, including NIBULON LLC and KERNEL-TRADE, between 2022 and December 2023.

UNN reports this with reference to the press service of the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

According to the investigation, after the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Deputy Minister of Agriculture of the Russian Federation organized a large-scale illegal seizure of assets belonging to agricultural enterprises in Ukraine.

The defendant acted in prior conspiracy with the leadership of the aggressor country and the heads of the occupation administrations in Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson regions.

From February 2022 to December 31, 2023, he facilitated the illegal seizure of state and private property belonging to well-known Ukrainian companies: NIBULON LLC, TESSLAGROUP of companies, KERNEL-TRADE LLC, the State Food and Grain Corporation of Ukraine, and others.

The total volume of appropriated grain exceeds 4.136 million tons, which, according to preliminary estimates, amounts to more than UAH 23 billion. - informs the press service of the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Based on the collected evidence, the Deputy Minister of Agriculture of the Russian Federation has been notified of suspicion under Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of the laws and customs of war). The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of 8 to 12 years.

The pre-trial investigation is being conducted by investigators of the Main Investigation Department of the SBU with the operational support of units of the Security Service of Ukraine.

Earlier, the Minister of Agriculture of the Russian Federation and one of the heads of the department of this ministry were notified of suspicion. The identification of other involved Russian officials is ongoing.

Recall

Dmytro Patrushev, Deputy Head of the Russian Government, was notified of suspicion of war crimes. He is accused of appropriating agro-industrial assets in the occupied territories and illegally exporting Ukrainian grain.