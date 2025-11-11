"Kinzhal" and Kh-101 missiles targeting UNESCO sites: five Russian generals charged for strike on Lviv

Five commanders of the Russian army are suspected of violating the laws and customs of war due to a missile attack on the historic center of Lviv, which is located in the UNESCO World Heritage site. Russian occupiers have been заочно (in absentia) notified of suspicion. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Security Service of Ukraine.

Details

The SBU says that evidence has been collected against the command of the Russian armed groups involved in the missile attack on Lviv on the night of September 4, 2024. At that time, the occupiers shelled civilian infrastructure located in the UNESCO World Heritage site – "Ensemble of the Historic Center of Lviv". According to the case materials, the enemy directed two Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles and one Kh-101 cruise missile.

In particular, suspicions have been announced against the following Russian army officials:

Commander of long-range aviation of the Russian Air Force, Major General Serhiy Kuvaldin;

his first deputy Serhiy Shevel;

Commander of the 121st Heavy Bomber Regiment Oleh Skytskyi;

Commander of the 44th Separate Special Purpose Aviation Regiment Denys Akhmadieiev;

Commander of the 22nd Heavy Bomber Aviation Division Mykola Varpakhovych.

According to the SBU, the commander of long-range aviation of the Russian Air Force, Major General Serhiy Kuvaldin, exercised overall command of the enemy attack. He involved his first deputy, Colonel Serhiy Shevel, in planning the missile strike.

They instructed units of the Russian 22nd Heavy Bomber Aviation Division, commanded by Major General Mykola Varpakhovych, to organize the attack on civilian targets. He then ordered Colonel Oleh Skytskyi, commander of the 121st Heavy Bomber Regiment of the Russian Federation, to carry out the missile attack on Lviv.

In addition, for the air strike on Lviv, the occupiers involved the 44th separate special purpose aviation regiment under the command of another Russian colonel - Denys Akhmadieiev.

Currently, SBU investigators have заочно (in absentia) notified them of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 28, Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (war crimes that caused grave consequences, committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy). Comprehensive measures are underway to bring Russian war criminals to justice.

Recall

Earlier, the SBU заочно (in absentia) notified of suspicion 5 Russian generals and one colonel who commanded the bombing of schools and kindergartens in the Sumy region. At that time, 15 civilians, including children, were killed, and five more were injured.