116 journalists killed in Ukraine since the start of the full-scale war - National Council

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, 116 Ukrainian and foreign journalists have died, 18 of them directly while performing their professional duties. This was reported by the National Council of Ukraine on Television and Radio Broadcasting.

The National Committee of Ukraine for Cooperation with the UNESCO International Programme for the Development of Communication (IPDC), on the Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists, appealed to international partners to draw attention to the problem of Russia's crimes against Ukrainian journalists, which has reached unprecedented proportions.

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, 116 journalists have died, 18 of them directly while performing their professional duties. Among the dead are not only Ukrainian but also foreign reporters who risked their lives so that the world would know the truth about Russian aggression. Also, at least 26 civilian Ukrainian media workers and one journalist who joined the Defense Forces are still in Russian captivity. - the statement says.

The National Committee called on international partners to:

demand from the Russian Federation an immediate cessation of persecution of journalists, the release of all captured media workers, and compliance with international humanitarian law in accordance with UN Security Council Resolution;

develop and implement an effective international mechanism for holding accountable those responsible for the murders, persecutions, and tortures of journalists;

create and support independent international investigative teams to investigate crimes against journalists and media workers, particularly in the occupied territories;

establish coordination and cooperation between international structures and Ukrainian law enforcement agencies in investigating crimes against journalists;

strengthen financial, technical, and expert support for Ukrainian and international organizations involved in documenting crimes against journalists, providing them with legal assistance, psychological support, and ensuring their safety;

develop common international standards for responding to information attacks, disinformation campaigns, and technologically-driven gender-based violence against journalists, especially women;

condemn any attempts to legitimize the activities of state propagandists under the guise of journalism.

Journalist Olena Hubanova and cameraman Yevhen Karmazin died in Kramatorsk, Donetsk region. Their death was caused by an enemy Lancet UAV strike.

