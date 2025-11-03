116 journalists killed in Ukraine since the start of the full-scale war - National Council

$42.080.01
48.980.00
ukenru
07:16 PM • 9854 views
Ukrenergo: Electricity consumption restriction schedules to be introduced in Ukraine on November 3
November 2, 02:42 PM • 20059 views
Ukraine received new Patriot air defense system reinforcement thanks to Germany - Zelenskyy
November 2, 01:45 PM • 24814 views
HJC approved the arrest of a judge suspected of a fatal road accident in Prykarpattia
Exclusive
November 2, 10:54 AM • 38404 views
A week of contradictions, insights, and profound changes: astrological forecast for November 3–9Photo
Exclusive
November 2, 08:00 AM • 45218 views
How to train in the cold without harming your health: tips from a fitness trainerPhoto
November 1, 02:21 PM • 52653 views
Syrskyi: the liberation of the territory on the Dobropillia salient continues, Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad are holding
November 1, 02:06 PM • 76397 views
Every Ukrainian will be able to travel 3000 kilometers by rail for free - Zelenskyy
November 1, 08:30 AM • 84263 views
Five long-awaited premieres you can't miss: what to watch in NovemberVideo
Exclusive
November 1, 07:00 AM • 110703 views
How to follow a vegan diet without harming your health: advice from a nutritionistPhoto
November 1, 06:00 AM • 100333 views
Processing deferrals in ASCs, changes in Basic Social Assistance, extension of mobilization: what will change from November 1
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
4m/s
88%
745mm
Popular news
US prepares military foothold near Venezuela - ReutersNovember 2, 02:34 PM • 10456 views
Trump to host Syrian president at White House – a new stage in Washington-Damascus relationsNovember 2, 03:21 PM • 7538 views
The British Ministry of Defense, at the request of King Charles III, will strip his brother Andrew of the rank of Vice AdmiralNovember 2, 03:30 PM • 8004 views
Demi Moore, Paris Hilton, and Kristen Wiig stunned in "naked" looks at the LACMA Art+Film GalaPhotoNovember 2, 03:41 PM • 12502 views
Russian tanker caught fire in the Black Sea after drone attack: oil spill recordedPhotoNovember 2, 03:58 PM • 10292 views
Publications
A week of contradictions, insights, and profound changes: astrological forecast for November 3–9Photo
Exclusive
November 2, 10:54 AM • 38404 views
How to train in the cold without harming your health: tips from a fitness trainerPhoto
Exclusive
November 2, 08:00 AM • 45218 views
How to follow a vegan diet without harming your health: advice from a nutritionistPhoto
Exclusive
November 1, 07:00 AM • 110703 views
Processing deferrals in ASCs, changes in Basic Social Assistance, extension of mobilization: what will change from November 1November 1, 06:00 AM • 100333 views
Top autumn soups you'll want to cook again and againPhotoOctober 31, 02:59 PM • 107185 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Benjamin Netanyahu
Charles III
Aleksandar Vučić
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Great Britain
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Demi Moore, Paris Hilton, and Kristen Wiig stunned in "naked" looks at the LACMA Art+Film GalaPhotoNovember 2, 03:41 PM • 12525 views
TV presenter Lesia Nikitiuk and her fiancé baptized their sonVideoNovember 1, 01:37 PM • 34237 views
Five long-awaited premieres you can't miss: what to watch in NovemberVideoNovember 1, 08:30 AM • 84264 views
Top autumn soups you'll want to cook again and againPhotoOctober 31, 02:59 PM • 107185 views
The official trailer for the final season of "Stranger Things" has been releasedVideoOctober 31, 11:19 AM • 59580 views
Actual
Technology
The Diplomat
Social network
Film
Lancet (loitering munition)

116 journalists killed in Ukraine since the start of the full-scale war - National Council

Kyiv • UNN

 • 250 views

Since February 2022, 116 Ukrainian and foreign journalists have died in Ukraine, 18 of them while on duty. At least 26 civilian Ukrainian media workers and one journalist are in Russian captivity.

116 journalists killed in Ukraine since the start of the full-scale war - National Council

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, 116 Ukrainian and foreign journalists have died, 18 of them directly while performing their professional duties. This was reported by the National Council of Ukraine on Television and Radio Broadcasting.

Details

The National Committee of Ukraine for Cooperation with the UNESCO International Programme for the Development of Communication (IPDC), on the Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists, appealed to international partners to draw attention to the problem of Russia's crimes against Ukrainian journalists, which has reached unprecedented proportions.

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, 116 journalists have died, 18 of them directly while performing their professional duties. Among the dead are not only Ukrainian but also foreign reporters who risked their lives so that the world would know the truth about Russian aggression. Also, at least 26 civilian Ukrainian media workers and one journalist who joined the Defense Forces are still in Russian captivity.

- the statement says.

The National Committee called on international partners to:

  • demand from the Russian Federation an immediate cessation of persecution of journalists, the release of all captured media workers, and compliance with international humanitarian law in accordance with UN Security Council Resolution;
    • develop and implement an effective international mechanism for holding accountable those responsible for the murders, persecutions, and tortures of journalists;
      • create and support independent international investigative teams to investigate crimes against journalists and media workers, particularly in the occupied territories;
        • establish coordination and cooperation between international structures and Ukrainian law enforcement agencies in investigating crimes against journalists;
          • strengthen financial, technical, and expert support for Ukrainian and international organizations involved in documenting crimes against journalists, providing them with legal assistance, psychological support, and ensuring their safety;
            • develop common international standards for responding to information attacks, disinformation campaigns, and technologically-driven gender-based violence against journalists, especially women;
              • condemn any attempts to legitimize the activities of state propagandists under the guise of journalism.

                Recall

                Journalist Olena Hubanova and cameraman Yevhen Karmazin died in Kramatorsk, Donetsk region. Their death was caused by an enemy Lancet UAV strike.

                Zelenskyy: Russia deliberately exterminates journalists to silence the truth about the war23.10.25, 14:28 • 3497 views

                Vita Zelenetska

                War in UkraineMultimedia
                Martial law
                War in Ukraine
                Lancet (loitering munition)
                Donetsk Oblast
                UNESCO
                Ukraine
                Kramatorsk