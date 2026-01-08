Ukraine joins UNESCO Steering Committee on Quality Education for the first time

Ukraine has for the first time become a member of the UNESCO Steering Committee on Quality Education — a global body that coordinates the achievement of Sustainable Development Goal 4 "Quality Education." This was announced by the Minister of Education and Science, Oksen Lisovyi, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, the committee includes only 12 countries worldwide. The Eastern European region in 2026–2027 will be represented only by Ukraine and Slovakia, as well as the Council of Europe.

"For Ukraine, this is not only international recognition but also a real instrument of influence," Lisovyi emphasized.

The Minister noted that participation in the Steering Committee gives Ukraine the opportunity to contribute to the formation of global educational priorities, the development of international partnerships, and the definition of long-term educational goals after 2030, taking into account Ukrainian experience and the challenges the country faces during the war.

The Cabinet of Ministers proposes to transfer educational institutions and non-critical enterprises to remote work due to bad weather