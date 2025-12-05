UNESCO added 19 Ukrainian sites to the International List of Cultural Property under Enhanced Protection: list

$42.200.13
49.230.04
ukenru
08:25 PM • 4402 views
Defense Forces hit one of Russia's largest chemical enterprises - General Staff
07:56 PM • 8674 views
The Ukrainian delegation will continue negotiations in the US today, the task is to get full information about what was said in Russia - ZelenskyyVideo
December 4, 04:56 PM • 12836 views
Four unknown drones followed the flight path of the plane carrying Zelensky as he headed to Ireland - Media
Exclusive
December 4, 03:01 PM • 24207 views
Revocation of Odrex's medical license is not the end yet: what the Ministry of Health must do to stop the “conveyor belt of tragedies”
December 4, 12:31 PM • 22107 views
Low-cost airlines plan return to Ukraine: FT learned when
Exclusive
December 4, 12:12 PM • 35829 views
Winter skincare: dermatologist's tips to protect your face from dryness and irritation
December 4, 12:01 PM • 21020 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine are holding back the Russians in Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad, preventing them from advancing - Syrskyi
Exclusive
December 4, 11:24 AM • 21231 views
A popular medicine from the German manufacturer Heel is returning to Ukrainian pharmacies
December 4, 09:37 AM • 21465 views
US peace plan talks are being held in parallel on four separate elements - NYT
December 3, 11:09 PM • 29979 views
Witkoff and Kushner to meet Umerov on December 4 - AP
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+6°
3.3m/s
90%
756mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
"After St. Nicholas Day": Ukrenergo gives forecast on reduction of blackoutsDecember 4, 01:45 PM • 12706 views
"Ghosts" of the HUR hit Russian MiG-29 and radar in CrimeaVideoDecember 4, 02:07 PM • 3394 views
Pantone named the color of 2026: a shade of white chosen for the first timeVideoDecember 4, 02:10 PM • 12762 views
Russia and 11 other countries opposed the return of Ukrainian children: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs welcomed the UN resolutionDecember 4, 04:04 PM • 3222 views
SOF destroyed a group of occupiers in Donetsk region, including an African mercenary who tortured a local residentVideoDecember 4, 04:22 PM • 4614 views
Publications
Revocation of Odrex's medical license is not the end yet: what the Ministry of Health must do to stop the “conveyor belt of tragedies”
Exclusive
December 4, 03:01 PM • 24207 views
"Black Friday" for Pyshnyi and ICU: political scientist on how Yermak's resignation destroyed their immunityDecember 4, 12:21 PM • 27771 views
Winter skincare: dermatologist's tips to protect your face from dryness and irritation
Exclusive
December 4, 12:12 PM • 35830 views
Case of Mi-8MT weapon systems: two helicopters returned to the army inoperablePhotoDecember 4, 06:30 AM • 43163 views
EU proposes to cover two-thirds of Ukraine's financing needs for two years - €90 billion: von der Leyen explained two options for a solutionDecember 3, 01:24 PM • 69184 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Rustem Umerov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Bart De Wever
Friedrich Merz
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Israel
Kharkiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Pantone named the color of 2026: a shade of white chosen for the first timeVideoDecember 4, 02:10 PM • 12773 views
Parubiy, NABU, "labubu" and more: Google named the most popular queries of Ukrainians in 2025December 4, 08:53 AM • 26101 views
"For peace": Hegseth said he would host a dinner with Trump, Zelenskyy and Putin, with "Russian dressing" on the menuDecember 3, 09:06 AM • 27515 views
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it meansDecember 1, 10:58 AM • 72309 views
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriagePhotoVideoDecember 1, 08:53 AM • 75076 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Gold
James Webb Space Telescope
The Diplomat

UNESCO added 19 Ukrainian sites to the International List of Cultural Property under Enhanced Protection: list

Kyiv • UNN

 • 74 views

On December 4, the UNESCO Committee supported Ukraine's initiative, adding 19 Ukrainian cultural heritage sites to the International List under enhanced protection. The total number of Ukrainian sites on this list has increased to 46.

UNESCO added 19 Ukrainian sites to the International List of Cultural Property under Enhanced Protection: list

On December 4, the UNESCO Committee for the Protection of Cultural Property in the Event of Armed Conflict supported Ukraine's initiative and decided to include 19 more Ukrainian cultural heritage sites in the International List of Cultural Property under Enhanced Protection. This was reported by Deputy Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy - Minister of Culture of Ukraine Tetyana Berezhna, informs UNN.

Details

According to her, thus, the total number of Ukrainian objects in the List of Cultural Property under Enhanced Protection increased to 46.

This makes Ukraine one of the countries with the largest list of cultural heritage under the highest international legal protection in the field of humanitarian law. We will continue to work on expanding the list of objects under enhanced protection and on strengthening international legal mechanisms in the field of cultural property protection.

- Berezhna noted.

List of Ukrainian objects that were included in the List in 2025:

  • Akkerman Fortress, Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi, Odesa region; 
    • Assumption Cathedral, Kharkiv; 
      • Borys and Hlib Cathedral, Chernihiv;  
        • Taras Shevchenko Kharkiv Academic Ukrainian Drama Theater, Kharkiv; 
          • Kirche Building (St. Paul's Church), Odesa; 
            • L.E. Koenig Estate: Palace (Main House), Trostianets, Sumy region; 
              • Movchansky Monastery, Putyvl, Sumy region; 
                • Pokrovska Church, Kharkiv; 
                  • Primorsky Stairs, Odesa; 
                    • Resurrection Church, Sumy; 
                      • Kyrylivska Church, Kyiv; 
                        • Transfiguration Cathedral, Sumy; 
                          • Trinity Cathedral, Sumy;
                            • Ancient settlement of the chronicle city of Iskorosten, Korosten, Zhytomyr region; 
                              • Archaeological complex "Baid Island", Zaporizhzhia; 
                                • Odesa Museum of Western and Eastern Art, Odesa; 
                                  • Odesa National Art Museum, Odesa; 
                                    • Odesa National Scientific Library, Odesa; 
                                      • Prykarpattia Art Museum, Ivano-Frankivsk.

                                        UNESCO included two Ukrainian dates in the Calendar of Anniversaries 2026–202701.11.25, 15:59 • 7899 views

                                        It is indicated that enhanced protection is a mechanism of international protection of cultural heritage, provided for by the Second Protocol to the 1954 Hague Convention. To obtain this status, objects must meet three key criteria:

                                        • they are cultural heritage of immense importance to humanity;
                                          • they are protected by the adoption at the national level of appropriate legal and administrative measures that recognize their exceptional cultural and historical value and ensure protection at the highest level;
                                            • they are not used for military purposes or to shield military objects, and the Party exercising control over the cultural property has made a declaration confirming that they will not be used in such a way.

                                              "In the context of full-scale Russian aggression, Ukraine has become the first state in the world to extensively apply the mechanism of enhanced protection during wartime, creating a new precedent in international practice," the statement says.

                                              The row added that cultural property included in the International List under enhanced protection enjoys the highest level of protection under the Second Protocol to the 1954 Hague Convention. Violation of their "immunity" is considered a gross violation of the Second Protocol, a serious international crime, and entails double responsibility - for both states and individuals.

                                              Recall

                                              Russia was not elected to the Intergovernmental Council of the UNESCO "Information for All" Program, the Intergovernmental Council of the International Program for the Development of Communication, and the International Coordinating Council of the UNESCO "Man and the Biosphere" Program.

                                              Kyiv became part of the UNESCO Creative Cities Network in the "Music" category: what does it mean08.11.25, 01:12 • 8565 views

                                              Vadim Khlyudzinsky

                                              Culture
                                              War in Ukraine
                                              Tetiana Berezhna
                                              UNESCO
                                              Ukraine