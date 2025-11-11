Russia failed in elections to UNESCO advisory bodies: reaction of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

According to the results of the elections on November 10, Russia suffered a crushing defeat in a number of UNESCO advisory bodies. This was reported by UNN with reference to the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine (MFA).

Details

The department clarified that Russia, in particular, was not elected to the Intergovernmental Council of the UNESCO "Information for All" Program (IFAP), the Intergovernmental Council of the International Program for the Development of Communication (IPDC), and the International Coordinating Council of the UNESCO "Man and the Biosphere" Program (ICC MAB).

The voting results confirm that the terrorist state, which is waging an aggressive war against Ukraine, destroying cultural heritage, schools, museums, theaters and libraries, cannot claim moral or expert leadership in the field of science, culture, communication and information. - the statement says.

It is indicated that Ukraine appreciates the consistent position of partners who support Kyiv's efforts to protect the values on which UNESCO's activities are based. At the same time, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs continues to "work together to ensure Russia's maximum international isolation, its expulsion from the governing bodies of international organizations."

"We are pleased to welcome all our friends and partners who were elected to UNESCO bodies today. We are grateful to all partners who show solidarity with our country on the way to restoring peace and justice," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs summarized.

Recall

In September, Russia was not allowed into the Council of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO). During the week, the Ukrainian team held dozens of meetings with state delegations and convinced colleagues to support aviation safety, not the aggressor.

