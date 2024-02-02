To the sound of sirens: Danube ports increased cargo transshipment sixfold in 2023

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 102597 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 129698 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 130579 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 172027 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 169735 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 276419 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177930 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167028 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148728 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 244984 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 102270 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 90530 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 "Kalibr" in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 87329 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 99679 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

05:34 AM • 40893 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 276419 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 244984 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 230199 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 255642 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 241500 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 7723 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 129698 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 103939 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 104054 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120343 views
Actual
To the sound of sirens: Danube ports increased cargo transshipment sixfold in 2023

To the sound of sirens: Danube ports increased cargo transshipment sixfold in 2023

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 106106 views

Last year, the cargo turnover of Odesa Region's ports more than tripled to over 32 million tons compared to pre-war levels, and the port of Izmail more than doubled to 20.2 million tons.

Over 32 million tons of cargo passed through the Danube ports last year, which is almost six times more than before the war. This was reported by the Odesa Regional Administration,  and by UNN.

Details

For example, the cargo turnover of the port of Izmail more than doubled to 20.2 million tons (2022: 8.8 million tons). The port of Reni reached a cargo turnover of 10 million tons (2022: 6.8 million tons). Ust-Dunaisk - 1.7 million tons (2022: 785 thousand tons).

"Despite the functioning of the Ukrainian Corridor, the development of the Danube Cluster ports remains one of the main priorities and tasks of the regional state administration for 2024," said Serhiy Kropyva, Deputy Head of the Odesa Regional State Administration.

As a reminder, throughout 2023, the Danube ports in Odesa region were under heavy shelling from the enemy, but continued to operate. According to Oleh Kiper, Head of the Odesa Regional State Administration, Ukraine exported mainly agricultural products to various countries around the world, including Egypt, China, the United States, Tunisia, Spain, Italy, Greece, Turkey, Romania, Algeria, the Netherlands, Bulgaria, Pakistan, and Belgium. About 400 million people in the world depend on Ukrainian exports.  

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarEconomy
danubeDanube
tunisiaTunisia
algeriaAlgeria
belgiumBelgium
izmailIzmail
greeceGreece
bulgariaBulgaria
italyItaly
spainSpain
netherlandsNetherlands
romaniaRomania
chinaChina
turkeyTurkey
united-statesUnited States
egyptEgypt
ukraineUkraine
pakistanPakistan
odesaOdesa

Contact us about advertising