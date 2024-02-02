To the sound of sirens: Danube ports increased cargo transshipment sixfold in 2023

Over 32 million tons of cargo passed through the Danube ports last year, which is almost six times more than before the war. This was reported by the Odesa Regional Administration, and by UNN.

Details

For example, the cargo turnover of the port of Izmail more than doubled to 20.2 million tons (2022: 8.8 million tons). The port of Reni reached a cargo turnover of 10 million tons (2022: 6.8 million tons). Ust-Dunaisk - 1.7 million tons (2022: 785 thousand tons).

"Despite the functioning of the Ukrainian Corridor, the development of the Danube Cluster ports remains one of the main priorities and tasks of the regional state administration for 2024," said Serhiy Kropyva, Deputy Head of the Odesa Regional State Administration.

As a reminder, throughout 2023, the Danube ports in Odesa region were under heavy shelling from the enemy, but continued to operate. According to Oleh Kiper, Head of the Odesa Regional State Administration, Ukraine exported mainly agricultural products to various countries around the world, including Egypt, China, the United States, Tunisia, Spain, Italy, Greece, Turkey, Romania, Algeria, the Netherlands, Bulgaria, Pakistan, and Belgium. About 400 million people in the world depend on Ukrainian exports.