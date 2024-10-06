Tunisians elect president: polls open, though opposition parties call for boycott

It is believed that the elections in Tunisia will be held without much intrigue, as the favorite is the current President Said.

Writes inNN with reference to Euronews and Stern.

Tunisia is holding presidential elections on Sunday. Almost ten million people are expected to vote. At the same time, the victory of incumbent President Cairo Said, who is running again, is considered certain, as the main opposition figures are in prison or have been banned from running by the electoral authorities. Opposition figures have called for a boycott of the elections.

Tunisia's electoral body has so far approved only two candidates in addition to the favorite: liberal Ayachi Zammel, sentenced to almost fourteen years in prison in several cases, and Zuhair Magzawi, a former supporter of President Said.

The results are to be announced by Wednesday.

