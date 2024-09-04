Tensions in Tunisia's political landscape: President Said's rival is in custody ahead of elections

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 127669 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 132461 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 217837 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 163527 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 159107 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 145591 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 208937 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112669 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 196294 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105222 views

Popular news
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 88897 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 107535 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 104368 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 76449 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 61907 views
Publications
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Actual
Tensions in Tunisia's political landscape: President Said's rival is in custody ahead of elections

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17581 views

Tunisian presidential candidate Ayachi Zammel has been arrested on suspicion of signature forgery. The Election Commission also rejected three other well-known candidates, deepening the political crisis in the country.

A month before the presidential election in Tunisia, President Cairo Said's rival candidate is in prison. The election commission also rejected three other well-known candidates.

Writes UNN with reference to ORF.

Tunisian presidential candidate Ayachi Zammel was arrested on suspicion of forging signatures for his candidacy. His case was transferred to the criminal section of the court.

Zammel's team rejected these accusations as absurd - they believe that the authorities aim to prevent him from running in the elections.

Zammel was arrested on Monday by investigators and is being held in custody. Charges will be brought against him under Article 161 of Law 161 of May 26, 2014 ... which provides for a sentence of two to five years in prison and a lifetime ban on running for election.

Also on Monday, the election commission rejected three other well-known candidates. The opposition criticized the decision as another example of Tunisian President Said's suppression of political competition. Such developments threaten to undermine the credibility of the vote and deepen the political crisis that has been deepening since 2021.

The head of the election commission, Farouk Boisquier, said he would reconsider this decision before publishing the final list.

For reference

A professor of constitutional law, Cairo Said was elected president of Tunisia in 2019. In 2021, Caid dismissed the prime minister and blocked the work of parliament as the political crisis in the North African country escalated. The president's moves have raised concerns among some Tunisians about the future of the democratic system the country adopted after the 2011 revolution that triggered the Arab Spring.

Current President Qais Said staged a coup d'état on July 25, 2021, under the pretext of an economic and health crisis. Since then, he has completely transformed political governance, moving to a regime with very, very broad presidential powers 

- Tunisian essayist Hatem Nafti, author of the book “Tunisia on the Road to Authoritarian Populism?”, told France24

Addendum [1

In practice, we have an ultra-presidential regime where the president decides almost everything. From September 2021 to March 2023, Cairo Said ruled by decree-law. With decree 54 against cybercrime, he returned to the liberalization that took place in Tunisia after the 2011 revolution. As for press offenses, until now we had laws that did not provide for imprisonment in libel cases.

Decree-Law 54 is supposed to fight fake news, but many people who claim to be president spread it with hate speech in the morning, noon, and evening, and they almost never care. This decree is mainly aimed at the opposition and critics of the regime, explains Hatem Nafti .

Erdogan and the President of the Palestinian Authority discussed the ceasefire in Gaza in Turkey15.08.24, 10:27 • 19350 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World

