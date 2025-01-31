Davis Cup: tennis player Sachko won his debut victory for the national team, defeating the representative of Tunisia

Ukrainian tennis player Vitaliy Sachko brought the first victory to the Ukrainian national team in the Davis Cup against Tunisia, UNN reports, citing the "Big Tennis of Ukraine".

Details

The Ukrainian tennis player won his first of three matches played for the national team in the team tournament.

It is noted that in the second set, Sachko lost the advantage in the tiebreaker, leading 5-2.

But after three sets, Vitaliy Sachko defeated Aziz Dugaz - 6:3, 6:7(6), 6:3 (Ukraine 1-0 Tunisia)

