Davis Cup: tennis player Sachko won his debut victory for the national team, defeating the representative of Tunisia
Kyiv • UNN
Vitaliy Sachko won his first match for the Ukrainian national team in the Davis Cup. The Ukrainian tennis player defeated Aziz Dugaz with a score of 6:3, 6:7(6), 6:3, putting Ukraine ahead in the match against Tunisia.
Ukrainian tennis player Vitaliy Sachko brought the first victory to the Ukrainian national team in the Davis Cup against Tunisia, UNN reports, citing the "Big Tennis of Ukraine".
Details
The Ukrainian tennis player won his first of three matches played for the national team in the team tournament.
It is noted that in the second set, Sachko lost the advantage in the tiebreaker, leading 5-2.
But after three sets, Vitaliy Sachko defeated Aziz Dugaz - 6:3, 6:7(6), 6:3 (Ukraine 1-0 Tunisia)
