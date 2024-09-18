ukenru
Exports via the Ukrainian sea corridor reached 70 million tons - Zelenskyy

Exports via the Ukrainian sea corridor reached 70 million tons - Zelenskyy

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18040 views

During the year of operation of the Ukrainian sea corridor, 70 million tons of cargo were exported on 2,500 ships. Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of this for the countries of Asia, Africa, Europe, and America, as well as for the humanitarian initiative Grain from Ukraine.

More than 2500 vessels have exported 70 million tons of cargo over the past year of operation of the Ukrainian sea corridor. This was announced by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday, September 18, UNN reports .

For more than a year of operation of our export sea corridor, 70 million tons of cargo have been transported. More than 2,500 vessels have left Ukrainian ports. The ports of Asia, Africa, Europe and America accept our Ukrainian cargo. Countries from Egypt to Indonesia, from Tunisia and Libya to India, from Algeria to China have received our Ukrainian grain

- Zelensky wrote on Telegram.

According to the President, thanks to the humanitarian initiative "Grain from Ukraine", at least hundreds of thousands of families and millions of people in Ethiopia, Somalia, Yemen and Sudan have received necessary food.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Economy
Contact us about advertising