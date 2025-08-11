Greta Thunberg announced a new mission to break the naval blockade of the Gaza Strip

Swedish eco-activist Greta Thunberg plans to undertake a new mission to break Israel's naval blockade of the Gaza Strip. She announced this on Instagram, UNN reports.

Details

According to Thunberg, the mission is scheduled to begin on the last day of summer.

On August 31, we begin the largest attempt in history to break the illegal Israeli blockade of Gaza, sending dozens of ships from Spain - said the activist.

She clarified that on September 4, dozens more ships from Tunisia and other ports will join the main flotilla. Participants also plan to mobilize more than 44 countries to hold simultaneous demonstrations and actions to "break the silent consent and express solidarity with the Palestinian people."

Recall

In early June, Greta Thunberg and 11 other pro-Palestinian activists set off on the sailing ship Madleen to the coast of the Gaza Strip. The purpose of the action was to break the blockade and draw the world's attention to the humanitarian catastrophe in the region.

On June 9, Israeli forces took control of the vessel, which then headed to a port in Israel.

The next day, the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that activist Greta Thunberg had been deported from the country.

