For the first time in the world, childhood blindness was cured with the help of gene therapy in London

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 11731 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 33491 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 22974 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 104695 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 88204 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 111135 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116408 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 145474 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115067 views

"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 169112 views

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Popular news
Drone wreckage fell in Mykolaiv: what was damaged and what are the consequences

Drone wreckage fell in Mykolaiv: what was damaged and what are the consequences

February 27, 11:47 PM • 85881 views
113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

February 28, 12:11 AM • 42925 views
Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

February 28, 12:47 AM • 69049 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 101883 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 32045 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 33491 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 104695 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 145474 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 136537 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 169112 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

09:03 AM • 11846 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 130938 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 132922 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

February 26, 08:37 AM • 161565 views
Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

February 25, 02:34 PM • 141043 views
For the first time in the world, childhood blindness was cured with the help of gene therapy in London

For the first time in the world, childhood blindness was cured with the help of gene therapy in London

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22393 views

British doctors have successfully performed gene therapy on four children with Leber's congenital amaurosis. After a 60-minute operation, the children were able to see objects, recognize their parents' faces, and even read.

Doctors in the United Kingdom have become the first in the world to cure blindness in children born with a rare genetic disease. This was reported by The Guardian, according to UNN.

Details 

It is reported that the children had Leber congenital amaurosis (LCA), a severe form of retinal dystrophy that leads to vision loss due to a defect in the AIPL1 gene. Patients with this diagnosis are legally considered blind from birth.

But after doctors injected healthy copies of the gene into their eyes in a tumor removal surgery that lasted just 60 minutes, the four children can now see objects, find toys, recognize their parents' faces, and in some cases even read and write.

The results of treatment of these children are extremely impressive and show the power of gene therapy in changing lives. For the first time, we have an effective treatment for the most severe form of childhood blindness and a potential paradigm shift towards treatment at the earliest stages of the disease,

- said Professor Michel Michaelidis, Consultant Retina Specialist at Muirfields Eye Hospital and Professor of Ophthalmology at the Institute of Ophthalmology, University College London.

Shalimov Center told how a kidney of a patient with arteriovenous fistula was saved20.02.25, 13:36 • 22985 views

In 2020, specialists from Muirfields and UCL selected four children aged one to two years from the United States, Turkey and Tunisia. The surgeries were performed at Great Ormond Street Hospital in London.

Healthy copies of the AIPL1 gene contained in a harmless virus were injected into the retina, the light-sensitive layer of tissue at the back of the eye.

This gene is vital for the functioning of photoreceptors, the light-sensitive cells in the retina that convert light into electrical signals that are interpreted by the brain as vision.

The therapy was performed on only one eye of each patient to avoid possible safety issues. The children were then followed for five years. The results were published in the Lancet.

Professor James Bainbridge, a consultant in retinal surgery at Moorfields and professor of retinal research at the UCL Institute of Ophthalmology, said that children born with LCA can only distinguish between light and dark, and what little vision they have will be lost within a few years.

Some children can even read and write after surgery, which is absolutely impossible to expect in this condition without treatment,

- said Professor James Bainbridge.

Pig organ transplantation: clinical trials start in the US04.02.25, 10:54 • 31290 views

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

News of the World
tunisiaTunisia
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
turkeyTurkey
united-statesUnited States
londonLondon

