Shalimov Center told how a kidney of a patient with arteriovenous fistula was saved

ukenru
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 39869 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 64954 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 103636 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 69002 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 115883 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 100720 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 112912 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116666 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 152374 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115159 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 66303 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 109088 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 80594 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

05:48 AM • 46402 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 73837 views
Publications
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 103636 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 115883 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 152374 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 143110 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 175500 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 33157 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 73837 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 133925 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 135806 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164114 views
Actual
Shalimov Center told how a kidney of a patient with arteriovenous fistula was saved

Shalimov Center told how a kidney of a patient with arteriovenous fistula was saved

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22989 views

Doctors at the Shalimov Center performed a highly complex operation to save the only kidney of a patient with an arteriovenous fistula. Through a catheter, the damaged vessel was sealed with a special microspiral, which allowed to preserve the function of the organ.

The Shalimov National Research Center for Surgery and Transplantation performed a highly complex operation to save the kidney of a patient who, after the removal of his right kidney due to cancer in 2003, had not been examined for the past six years, UNN reports.

Details

According to the Center, the patient turned to doctors only when he felt urinary disturbances, and an ultrasound of his only kidney revealed several tumors that threatened its loss. 

"To preserve the kidney's function, the specialists of the specialized medical institution performed an extremely complicated operation - resection of the tumor foci with the preservation of most of the kidney. Unfortunately, this intervention was complicated by damage to the kidney vessels with the formation of an arteriovenous fistula, which caused significant bleeding from the bladder (hematuria)," the post reads.

It is indicated that an arteriovenous fistula is a fistula that directly connects a vein and an artery. Normally, these elements of the circulatory system are not connected. In healthy people, blood from the arterial bed first goes to the capillaries, and from them it is collected in the veins. The danger of arteriovenous fistulas is that a large mass of arterial blood constantly enters the venous system.

According to the information, in such cases, the only chance to save the kidney is to block the damaged vessel through a catheter, i.e. endovascularly. 

"In our highly specialized endovascular department of the Center, a specially shaped catheter was inserted into the artery of the patient's only left kidney through a puncture of the femoral artery. Under the control of X-ray, a contrast agent was injected into the renal artery, which allowed to see the damaged arterial branch as on a map. Since it was quite thin and tortuous, a smaller diameter tube, a microcatheter, was inserted into the catheter, which allowed us to reach the damaged vessel and seal it with a special device, a microspiral," the Center said.

According to the specialists, after 3 days of observation, the patient was discharged without signs of bleeding with normal kidney function.

Endovascular Surgery: The Shalimov Center Explains the Benefits of Minimally Invasive Operations19.02.25, 10:12 • 47912 views

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

SocietyHealth

Contact us about advertising