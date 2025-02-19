Endovascular Surgery: The Shalimov Center Explains the Benefits of Minimally Invasive Operations

ukenru
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 56265 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 107240 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 68536 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

05:48 AM • 31504 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 56644 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 99269 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 112873 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 150521 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 141364 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 173813 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 24863 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 56644 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 133246 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 135129 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 163524 views
Endovascular Surgery: The Shalimov Center Explains the Benefits of Minimally Invasive Operations

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 47912 views

Specialists of the Shalimov Center spoke about the benefits of endovascular surgery, a minimally invasive treatment method. The method allows for complex operations through vascular catheterization without major surgical interventions.

The National Scientific Center of Surgery and Transplantation named after A.A. Shalimov spoke about the benefits of endovascular surgery, a modern minimally invasive treatment method that allows for complex operations without large surgical incisions, UNN reports.

Endovascular surgery is a modern, minimally invasive method of surgical treatment that allows for surgeries to be performed through vascular catheterization, without large surgical incisions. This approach is based on the use of specialized catheters, microsurgical instruments and imaging technologies, such as radiography and angiography, to provide precise access to blood vessels and tissues,

- said the Center.

In particular, this method is effective in treatment:

 - Aneurysm of the great vessels

 - Thrombosis and stenosis

 - varicose veins

 - coronary heart disease

 - Tumors and bleeding.

The main techniques of such surgery include:

Balloon angioplasty and stenting are used to restore the impaired patency of narrowed or blocked arterial and venous vessels due to certain pathologies. Both methods are successfully used in the treatment of coronary heart disease and obliterative atherosclerosis of the lower extremities.

Embolization, on the contrary, is an artificially created occlusion (blockage) of a vessel. It is used in the treatment of patients diagnosed with bleeding, uterine fibroids and fibroids, portal hypertension, oncology, etc.

Thrombectomy is the removal of blood clots from the vascular bed.

Among the main advantages of endovascular surgery are minimal invasiveness, a quick recovery period, and a shorter hospitalization period.

The Shalimov National Center of Surgery and Transplantation reminded that the first endovascular surgeries in Ukraine were performed there. Today, the Center's specialists continue to apply the latest technologies and techniques for the effective treatment of vascular diseases and other pathologies of internal organs and systems.

Removal of benign tumors of the gastrointestinal tract: the Shalimov Center told about a minimally invasive method11.02.25, 14:28 • 24370 views

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

SocietyHealth
ukraineUkraine

