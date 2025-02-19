Endovascular Surgery: The Shalimov Center Explains the Benefits of Minimally Invasive Operations

The National Scientific Center of Surgery and Transplantation named after A.A. Shalimov spoke about the benefits of endovascular surgery, a modern minimally invasive treatment method that allows for complex operations without large surgical incisions, UNN reports.

Endovascular surgery is a modern, minimally invasive method of surgical treatment that allows for surgeries to be performed through vascular catheterization, without large surgical incisions. This approach is based on the use of specialized catheters, microsurgical instruments and imaging technologies, such as radiography and angiography, to provide precise access to blood vessels and tissues, - said the Center.

In particular, this method is effective in treatment:

- Aneurysm of the great vessels

- Thrombosis and stenosis

- varicose veins

- coronary heart disease

- Tumors and bleeding.

The main techniques of such surgery include:

Balloon angioplasty and stenting are used to restore the impaired patency of narrowed or blocked arterial and venous vessels due to certain pathologies. Both methods are successfully used in the treatment of coronary heart disease and obliterative atherosclerosis of the lower extremities.

Embolization, on the contrary, is an artificially created occlusion (blockage) of a vessel. It is used in the treatment of patients diagnosed with bleeding, uterine fibroids and fibroids, portal hypertension, oncology, etc.

Thrombectomy is the removal of blood clots from the vascular bed.

Among the main advantages of endovascular surgery are minimal invasiveness, a quick recovery period, and a shorter hospitalization period.

The Shalimov National Center of Surgery and Transplantation reminded that the first endovascular surgeries in Ukraine were performed there. Today, the Center's specialists continue to apply the latest technologies and techniques for the effective treatment of vascular diseases and other pathologies of internal organs and systems.

