Removal of benign tumors of the gastrointestinal tract: the Shalimov Center told about a minimally invasive method

The National Scientific Center of Surgery and Transplantation named after A.A. Shalimov successfully removed a tumor of a large duodenal papilla measuring 2.5 * 3.7 cm. The patient underwent an endoscopic polypectomy with endobiliary stenting, according to UNN.



Details

According to the Center, adenomas of the large duodenal papilla are quite rare and account for 1% of all gastrointestinal neoplasms. At the same time, the frequency of malignization (transition to malignancy) of adenomas reaches 30-65%. The only treatment is surgical intervention

Today , endoscopic papilectomy is a modern and minimally invasive method of treating benign tumors of the duodenal papilla - said the Shalimov National Scientific and Research Center for Chemical Technology

The Center reported that the patient underwent endoscopic loop resection of the tumor in a single block under general anesthesia, followed by argon plasma ablation of the periampullary zone.

"Taking into account the prolonged cholangitis, selective cannulation of the common bile duct was performed and a temporary plastic endobiliary stent was installed to ensure adequate outflow of infected bile," the doctors said.

After the operation, the patient was immediately transferred to a specialized clinical department, and on the fifth day she was discharged in a satisfactory condition. The postoperative period was uneventful, the doctors added.

After some time, the patient will visit the Center to have the stent removed and will periodically come for follow-up examinations.