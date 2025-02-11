Removal of benign tumors of the gastrointestinal tract: the Shalimov Center told about a minimally invasive method

ukenru
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 38334 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 82077 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 100859 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 114817 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 96786 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 123703 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 102281 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113199 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116822 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 157983 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 102337 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 86957 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 58239 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 104502 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 91308 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 114817 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 123704 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 157983 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 148335 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 180531 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 91308 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 104502 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 136128 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 137963 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 165978 views
Removal of benign tumors of the gastrointestinal tract: the Shalimov Center told about a minimally invasive method

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24371 views

At the Shalimov Institute, an endoscopic papilectomy was performed to remove a large duodenal papilla tumor. The patient was discharged on the fifth day.

The National Scientific Center of Surgery and Transplantation named after A.A. Shalimov successfully removed a tumor of a large duodenal papilla measuring 2.5 * 3.7 cm. The patient underwent an endoscopic polypectomy with endobiliary stenting, according to UNN. 

Details

According to the Center, adenomas of the large duodenal papilla are quite rare and account for 1% of all gastrointestinal neoplasms. At the same time, the frequency of malignization (transition to malignancy) of adenomas reaches 30-65%. The only treatment is surgical intervention

Today , endoscopic papilectomy is a modern and minimally invasive method of treating benign tumors of the duodenal papilla

- said the Shalimov National Scientific and Research Center for Chemical Technology

The Center reported that the patient underwent endoscopic loop resection of the tumor in a single block under general anesthesia, followed by argon plasma ablation of the periampullary zone. 

"Taking into account the prolonged cholangitis, selective cannulation of the common bile duct was performed and a temporary plastic endobiliary stent was installed to ensure adequate outflow of infected bile," the doctors said. 

After the operation, the patient was immediately transferred to a specialized clinical department, and on the fifth day she was discharged in a satisfactory condition. The postoperative period was uneventful, the doctors added. 

After some time, the patient will visit the Center to have the stent removed and will periodically come for follow-up examinations.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyHealth

