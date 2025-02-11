Removal of benign tumors of the gastrointestinal tract: the Shalimov Center told about a minimally invasive method
Kyiv • UNN
At the Shalimov Institute, an endoscopic papilectomy was performed to remove a large duodenal papilla tumor. The patient was discharged on the fifth day.
The National Scientific Center of Surgery and Transplantation named after A.A. Shalimov successfully removed a tumor of a large duodenal papilla measuring 2.5 * 3.7 cm. The patient underwent an endoscopic polypectomy with endobiliary stenting, according to UNN.
Details
According to the Center, adenomas of the large duodenal papilla are quite rare and account for 1% of all gastrointestinal neoplasms. At the same time, the frequency of malignization (transition to malignancy) of adenomas reaches 30-65%. The only treatment is surgical intervention
Today , endoscopic papilectomy is a modern and minimally invasive method of treating benign tumors of the duodenal papilla
The Center reported that the patient underwent endoscopic loop resection of the tumor in a single block under general anesthesia, followed by argon plasma ablation of the periampullary zone.
"Taking into account the prolonged cholangitis, selective cannulation of the common bile duct was performed and a temporary plastic endobiliary stent was installed to ensure adequate outflow of infected bile," the doctors said.
After the operation, the patient was immediately transferred to a specialized clinical department, and on the fifth day she was discharged in a satisfactory condition. The postoperative period was uneventful, the doctors added.
After some time, the patient will visit the Center to have the stent removed and will periodically come for follow-up examinations.