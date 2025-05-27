$41.570.06
The increase in cancer mortality among women in the Middle East and North Africa has been linked to warming - study

Kyiv • UNN

 • 690 views

In 17 countries across the Middle East and North Africa, there is a recorded increase in cancer incidence among women. This is linked to rising average temperatures, air pollution, and other factors.

The increase in cancer mortality among women in the Middle East and North Africa has been linked to warming - study

In 17 countries in the Middle East and North Africa, an increase in cancer incidence and mortality among women was recorded between 1998 and 2019. Scientists attribute it to an increase in the average annual temperature on the planet. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Washington Post.

Details

The authors of the study, published in the journal Frontiers in Public Health, found that in 17 countries in the Middle East and North Africa, from 1998 to 2019, with an increase in the average annual temperature by every degree Celsius, there was an increase in the incidence of cancer among women.

Over 21 years, the incidence of cancer increased from 173 to 280 cases per 100,000 population. And mortality increased from 171 to 332 cases per 100,000 women.

WHO predicts an increase in the number of cancer cases by more than 75% by 205001.02.24, 17:28 • 22725 views

During the specified period, the number of detected cases of ovarian, breast, uterine and cervical cancer increased the most. Researchers attribute these trends to the impact of climate change, including rising temperatures, air pollution, increased ultraviolet radiation and limited access to medical services for women in the region.

Although the increase per degree is moderate, its cumulative impact on public health is significant 

- says Dr. Wafaa Abuelkheir Matara from the American University in Cairo.

The expert emphasized the need to foresee adaptation to climate change in national strategies of countries to combat cancer.

Reference

The study covered 17 countries: Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Morocco, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, Tunisia, the United Arab Emirates, and Palestine. These countries are already experiencing significant impacts related to global warming. It is predicted that by 2050, the temperature in the region will increase by another 4°C.

Climate change threatens the blood donation system - research17.04.25, 10:04 • 4888 views

Let us remind you

Previous studies also indicate a link between climate change and an increased risk of developing cancer due to the impact of air pollution, ultraviolet radiation and disruption of access to medical services. These factors particularly affect vulnerable populations, including women in regions with limited resources.

Andrey Kulik

Andrey Kulik

HealthWeather and environment
The Washington Post
Iraq
Lebanon
Jordan
Morocco
Tunisia
Libya
Syria
Algeria
Saudi Arabia
Qatar
Kuwait
Bahrain
Oman
United Arab Emirates
Egypt
Iran
