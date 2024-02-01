WHO predicts an increase in the number of cancer cases by more than 75% by 2050

By 2050, the number of cancer cases in the world could increase by more than 75%. The key factors in the increase in the incidence are tobacco, alcohol, and obesity. This is reported by The Guardian with reference to the WHO forecast, UNN reports .

According to the World Health Organization, the number of cancer cases in the world will increase by more than 75% by 2050, - the statement reads.

The WHO notes that today the most common cancer in the world is lung cancer, followed by breast cancer in women. Liver and stomach cancer are also common.

While in 2012 there were 14.1 million new cases of cancer and 8.2 million deaths from it worldwide, in 2022 these figures reached 20 million new cases and 9.7 million deaths, the WHO noted.

The WHO's International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) predicts that by 2050, more than 35 million new cancer cases will be recorded (77% more than in 2022), and the number of deaths will increase to more than 18 million.

According to WHO estimates, the key factors behind the increase in cancer cases are tobacco and alcohol consumption, as well as obesity.

According to forecasts, in 2050, 4.8 million new cases of cancer will be recorded in the highest-income countries, but in low-income countries this number will be significantly higher. And cancer deaths in poor countries will almost double.

Those with the fewest resources to fight cancer will bear the brunt, - said IARC representative Dr. Freddie Bray.

