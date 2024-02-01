ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Czech President calls for creation of an international coalition for a just peace in Ukraine

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

WHO predicts an increase in the number of cancer cases by more than 75% by 2050

According to the WHO, by 2050, the number of cancer cases worldwide will increase by more than 75%, with tobacco, alcohol and obesity being the main contributing factors.

By 2050, the number of cancer cases in the world could increase by more than 75%. The key factors in the increase in the incidence are tobacco, alcohol, and obesity. This is reported by The Guardian with reference to the WHO forecast, UNN reports .

According to the World Health Organization, the number of cancer cases in the world will increase by more than 75% by 2050,

- the statement reads.

Details

The WHO notes that today the most common cancer in the world is lung cancer, followed by breast cancer in women. Liver and stomach cancer are also common.

While in 2012 there were 14.1 million new cases of cancer and 8.2 million deaths from it worldwide, in 2022 these figures reached 20 million new cases and 9.7 million deaths, the WHO noted.

The WHO's International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) predicts that by 2050, more than 35 million new cancer cases will be recorded (77% more than in 2022), and the number of deaths will increase to more than 18 million.

According to WHO estimates, the key factors behind the increase in cancer cases are tobacco and alcohol consumption, as well as obesity.

According to forecasts, in 2050, 4.8 million new cases of cancer will be recorded in the highest-income countries, but in low-income countries this number will be significantly higher. And cancer deaths in poor countries will almost double.

Those with the fewest resources to fight cancer will bear the brunt,

- said IARC representative Dr. Freddie Bray.

Recall

The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned of a rapid increase in measles cases in Europe, with more than 30,000 cases reported between January and October 2023. The WHO attributes the increase in incidence to a decrease in vaccination rates during the COVID-19 pandemic.

