WHO head urges to be prepared for a new "disease X" pandemic

Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adanom Ghebreyesus has emphasized the importance of preparing for a new "disease X", expressing hope that countries will reach an agreement on the pandemic by May this year. He said this at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Anadolu Ajansı reports, UNN writes.

"A pandemic agreement can bring together all the experiences, all the problems we've faced, and all the solutions," Ghebreyesus said.

WHO Director-General noted that the term "disease X" was first used in 2018 as an unknown disease. He noted that there are unknown things that can happen, and everything that happens is "a matter of 'when', not 'if'".

"We don't have to face problems unprepared, we can prepare for some unknown things," Ghebreyesus said at a panel discussion titled "Preparing for Disease X.

Speaking about preparing for "disease X," he emphasized that primary healthcare is crucial, as the world has seen during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Even communities can prepare for 'disease X,'" the WHO director said, adding that public health, education, and communication should be the focus.

Emphasizing the importance of the pandemic agreement, he noted that it will help the world better prepare for the future.

Because we are talking about a common enemy, and without a common response, starting with preparedness... we will face the same problem as during COVID - added the head of the WHO.

Recalling that the deadline for concluding a pandemic agreement is May 2024, Gebreyesus expressed hope that countries will reach this agreement on the pandemic by then.

He also said that if this generation, which has direct experience, cannot do it, he does not think the next generation will.

Therefore, for the sake of our children and grandchildren... we must prepare the world for the future - added Ghebreyesus.

Earlier, UNN reported that the World Economic Forum in Davos, which will last from January 15 to 19, will discuss, among other things, a possible pandemic of "disease X".

