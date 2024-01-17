WHO head urges to be prepared for a new "disease X" pandemic

ukenru
5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas
06:35 PM • 14183 views

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to
06:15 PM • 35489 views

Von der Leyen announces “comprehensive plan” to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London
05:53 PM • 29086 views

Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense
05:42 PM • 33814 views

Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
March 2, 11:46 AM • 111402 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 116992 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 148722 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 142717 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 179151 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172791 views

What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

March 2, 08:53 AM • 65961 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 76645 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 101464 views
Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

March 2, 11:50 AM • 66345 views
Tusk urges European leaders to strengthen NATO's eastern flank - BBC

March 2, 12:11 PM • 42038 views
Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

06:15 PM • 35489 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

March 2, 11:46 AM • 111402 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 289090 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 255902 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 240896 views
5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas

06:35 PM • 13820 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 101418 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 148696 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 109331 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 109160 views
WHO head urges to be prepared for a new "disease X" pandemic

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23000 views

WHO Director-General Tedros Adanom Ghebreyesus emphasized the need for global preparedness for a potential "disease X", advocating for a pandemic agreement.

Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adanom Ghebreyesus has emphasized the importance of preparing for a new "disease X", expressing hope that countries will reach an agreement on the pandemic by May this year.  He said this at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Anadolu Ajansı reports, UNN writes.

Details

"A pandemic agreement can bring together all the experiences, all the problems we've faced, and all the solutions," Ghebreyesus said.

WHO Director-General noted that the term "disease X" was first used in 2018  as an unknown disease. He noted that there are unknown things that can happen, and everything that happens is "a matter of 'when', not 'if'".

"We don't have to face problems unprepared, we can prepare for some unknown things," Ghebreyesus said at a panel discussion titled "Preparing for Disease X.

Since the beginning of the epidemic season in Ukraine, 595 people have died from COVID-19, including four children - Ministry of Health16.01.24, 10:58 • 25359 views

Speaking about preparing for "disease X," he emphasized that primary healthcare is crucial, as the world has seen during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Even communities can prepare for 'disease X,'" the WHO director said, adding that public health, education, and communication should be the focus.

Emphasizing the importance of the pandemic agreement, he noted that it will help the world better prepare for the future.

Because we are talking about a common enemy, and without a common response, starting with preparedness... we will face the same problem as during COVID

- added the head of the WHO.

Recalling that the deadline for concluding a pandemic agreement is May 2024, Gebreyesus expressed hope that countries will reach this agreement on the pandemic by then.

He also said that if this generation, which has direct experience, cannot do it, he does not think the next generation will.

Therefore, for the sake of our children and grandchildren... we must prepare the world for the future

 - added Ghebreyesus.

Earlier, UNN reported that the World Economic Forum in Davos, which will last from January 15 to 19, will discuss, among other things, a possible pandemic of "disease X".

Kuzin: 15 strains of coronavirus circulate in Ukraine11.01.24, 13:15 • 141154 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Health

