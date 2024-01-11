Kuzin: 15 strains of coronavirus circulate in Ukraine

Over the past two weeks, 15 subtypes of the Omicron coronavirus strain have been circulating in Ukraine. This was reported to UNN by Deputy Minister of Health and Chief Sanitary Doctor of Ukraine Ihor Kuzin.

When asked how many strains of coronavirus are currently circulating in Ukraine, Kuzin replied: "15 - it was in the last two weeks.

15 different types, all belonging to the Omicron strain - Kuzin said.

In addition, Kuzin noted that as of today, there are no exceedances of the epidemic threshold for influenza, ARVI, and COVID-19 in any region of Ukraine.

"We've had stable incidence rates for a month and a half now. They are at the average and expected level. They do not exceed the annual average and do not exceed the figures of the previous year. This is a combination of influenza, acute respiratory viral infections and COVID-19. On average, we register 120 to 140 thousand cases in one week. This is an average, and as of today, there are no epidemic thresholds exceeded in any region of Ukraine," Kuzin said.

He explained that the course of this epidemic season is relatively calm.

"But it's worth mentioning here that starting in the second half of January, more and more cases of influenza will be registered, not COVID-19. Influenza, especially in elderly people who have concomitant diseases, is prone to severe course, so it is very important to protect this age group," Kuzin said.

AddendumAddendum

In the first week of this year, more than 10 thousand new cases of influenza, ARVI and COVID-19 were registered in Kyiv . Ten adults died in hospitals as a result of the disease.

Kyiv authorities advise to wear masks in crowds due to COVID-19 and flu risks, sharing WHO concerns.