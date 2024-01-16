Since the beginning of the epidemic season in Ukraine, 595 people have died from COVID-19, including four children - Ministry of Health

Since the beginning of the epidemic season, in October 2023, 595 people have died of COVID-19, including 4 children. This was reported by the Ministry of Health of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Since the beginning of the epidemic season (October 2023), 122,081 cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in Ukraine. 595 of them are fatal, 4 are children under the age of 17 - the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

Details

In 2023, 814,740 Ukrainians did not receive the second COVID-19 vaccination. More than 12 million people have not even received a booster vaccination.

The Ministry of Health also reminded that the basis for protection against severe COVID-19 is a course of three or two vaccinations, depending on which vaccine you choose.

Currently, the country has more than 2 million doses of vaccines, and vaccination against COVID-19 in 2024, as in previous years, is free of charge, the report says.

Recall

On January 11, it was reported that there is currently no need to introduce a nationwide quarantine in Ukraine due to the flu and COVID-19.

