Climate change threatens the blood donation system - research

Climate change threatens the reliability of donor blood supply, which could critically impact saving lives in emergencies and everyday treatment.

According to a new study published in The Lancet Planetary Health, extreme weather events, such as floods, forest fires and tropical cyclones, make it difficult to collect, test, transport and store blood. Disruptions in the health care system arise due to the inability of donors to reach collection points, difficulties in logistics, and the sensitivity of blood to temperature fluctuations.

Tropical Cyclone Alfred showed the impact of similar weather events after it caused serious destruction and massive flooding in Queensland and New South Wales in Australia last month. According to the research team of the Australian Red Cross Lifeblood and the University of Sunshine Coast, more than 3,500 blood donation appointments were cancelled due to this event, which led to a sharp reduction in blood supplies in the country.

"For the first time here in Australia, we have seen a weather event have an unprecedented impact on donation," said Elvina Viennet, a Lifeblood researcher and co-author of the study. "This study is important, against the background that the supply of blood and its products is crucial for treatment, as well as saving lives in emergency situations," she added.

According to the information, the study is the first in the world to examine, on the basis of international research, how climate change can affect every stage of the blood supply chain.

Climate change also means that many blood-borne diseases, such as dengue fever, West Nile virus and malaria, will spread to more regions, because the insects that spread them are finding new regions with habitable temperatures. The spread of diseases can also prevent people from donating blood, creating a new problem for the blood banking system with a potential increase in the transmission of such diseases through blood transfusions.

The authors of the study emphasize that blood storage systems must remain adaptive to changing climate risks and require constant assessment of the regional burden of disease, available resources and new technologies. This is critical given that climate change is causing new threats - including from insect-borne diseases and zoonotic infections. In addition, extreme temperatures and other climatic fluctuations can indirectly increase the need for donor blood among people with cardiovascular diseases, pregnancy complications, kidney diseases, sickle cell anemia and injuries.

