Climate change threatens the blood donation system - research

American Chamber of Commerce: UAH 5.5 billion - budget losses from the shadow market of smartphones
Exclusive
01:28 PM • 1586 views

Exclusive
01:06 PM • 8446 views

"Acted since April 2023": MFA commented on the detention of a gang of pimps in Poland, including Ukrainians

01:01 PM • 11876 views

Russia is preparing new strikes on Ukraine ahead of and after Easter - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
12:16 PM • 15414 views

The NBU's Discount Rate Remains Unchanged: What This Means for Prices and Loans

11:35 AM • 21692 views

When to expect price reductions - the NBU's answer

Exclusive
09:48 AM • 37239 views

The National Police is strengthening security measures for Easter: patrols near churches and selective inspection of belongings

Exclusive
April 17, 06:19 AM • 49115 views

Expert announced the scale of losses from “gray” Apple equipment: up to 15 billion hryvnias per year

April 17, 06:17 AM • 64486 views

Register of Damages for Ukraine: Who Can Apply for Compensation and Which Categories Will Open by the End of the Year

Exclusive
April 17, 05:54 AM • 83104 views

Under Bullets and Sun: How Ukrainian Gardens Are Changing Despite the War

April 16, 11:59 AM • 113449 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

The occupiers are trying to break through the defense near Borova in Kharkiv region

April 17, 03:57 AM • 50997 views

Top Things You Need to Replace More Often Than You Think

April 17, 05:10 AM • 83718 views

Britain will support the transfer of Taurus to Ukraine, but on one condition - The Telegraph

April 17, 06:42 AM • 41728 views

Motor vehicle insurance will be compensated to veterans and people with disabilities due to the war: Verkhovna Rada approved

08:50 AM • 32383 views

Musk's xAI Grok catches up with ChatGPT and Gemini with "memory" function

09:00 AM • 35788 views
"A dog nicknamed Druzhok is missing", or where Sokur disappeared to

12:47 PM • 12737 views

Exclusive

April 17, 05:54 AM • 83090 views

Top Things You Need to Replace More Often Than You Think

April 17, 05:10 AM • 84391 views

Leak about the search: an ARMA employee could have acted "on instructions", but will be afraid to admit it

April 16, 02:30 PM • 96127 views

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

April 16, 11:16 AM • 224684 views
King Charles III in Easter message: the world needs faith, hope and love

01:03 PM • 2500 views

"The Long Lolita Phase": Natalie Portman talks about sexualization in childhood during filming in Hollywood

09:32 AM • 13919 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

April 16, 09:21 AM • 110941 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 53330 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 53038 views
Climate change threatens the blood donation system - research

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2870 views

Extreme weather events complicate the collection, testing and transportation of blood. Climate change may increase the need for donated blood and spread blood-borne diseases.

Climate change threatens the reliability of donor blood supply, which could critically impact saving lives in emergencies and everyday treatment. Pro this povBloomberg reports, writes UNN.

Details 

According to a new study published in The Lancet Planetary Health, extreme weather events, such as floods, forest fires and tropical cyclones, make it difficult to collect, test, transport and store blood. Disruptions in the health care system arise due to the inability of donors to reach collection points, difficulties in logistics, and the sensitivity of blood to temperature fluctuations.

The number of AIDS deaths worldwide could rise by 3 million due to cuts in foreign aid - study28.03.25, 02:51 • 21775 views

Tropical Cyclone Alfred showed the impact of similar weather events after it caused serious destruction and massive flooding in Queensland and New South Wales in Australia last month. According to the research team of the Australian Red Cross Lifeblood and the University of Sunshine Coast, more than 3,500 blood donation appointments were cancelled due to this event, which led to a sharp reduction in blood supplies in the country.

"For the first time here in Australia, we have seen a weather event have an unprecedented impact on donation," said Elvina Viennet, a Lifeblood researcher and co-author of the study. "This study is important, against the background that the supply of blood and its products is crucial for treatment, as well as saving lives in emergency situations," she added.

How many people in Ukraine were diagnosed with Parkinson's disease and how many deaths were recorded last year? 11.04.25, 09:31 • 73287 views

According to the information, the study is the first in the world to examine, on the basis of international research, how climate change can affect every stage of the blood supply chain.

Climate change also means that many blood-borne diseases, such as dengue fever, West Nile virus and malaria, will spread to more regions, because the insects that spread them are finding new regions with habitable temperatures. The spread of diseases can also prevent people from donating blood, creating a new problem for the blood banking system with a potential increase in the transmission of such diseases through blood transfusions.

The authors of the study emphasize that blood storage systems must remain adaptive to changing climate risks and require constant assessment of the regional burden of disease, available resources and new technologies. This is critical given that climate change is causing new threats - including from insect-borne diseases and zoonotic infections. In addition, extreme temperatures and other climatic fluctuations can indirectly increase the need for donor blood among people with cardiovascular diseases, pregnancy complications, kidney diseases, sickle cell anemia and injuries.

Scientists have discovered a new blood type after 50 years of research15.04.25, 06:29 • 57842 views

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

HealthWeather and environment
Bloomberg L.P.
Queensland
Australia
