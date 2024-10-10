Kuleba: Russia deliberately provokes food crisis by attacking Ukraine's port infrastructure

Russia is deliberately stepping up attacks on the port infrastructure of Ukraine's south to reduce its export potential.

This was stated by Vice Prime Minister for Reconstruction - Minister of Community and Territorial Development Oleksiy Kuleba, and he emphasized that the world should respond to these attacks accordingly, because the consequences of the shelling are felt not only in Ukraine, UNN reports.

Russia is purposefully intensifying attacks on the port infrastructure of the Ukrainian south. The purpose of these attacks is to reduce our export potential. This is a deliberate provocation of a food crisis in those parts of the world that are directly dependent on Ukrainian grain supplies - wrote Kuleba.

He noted that the targets of enemy shelling are primarily ports, civilian vessels and grain storage facilities.

“Yes, over the past three months, the enemy has carried out almost 60 such attacks.

They resulted in damage and destruction of nearly 300 port infrastructure facilities, 177 vehicles and 22 civilian vessels.

There were 79 civilians injured. Among them are employees of ports, logistics companies and ship crews,” said Kuleba.

He emphasized that every war crime has been documented by law enforcement. And Russia will be held accountable for every attack against civilians, humanity and international law.

For its part, the world must respond appropriately to these attacks, because the consequences of the shelling are not only felt in Ukraine. First of all, it affects the countries of the Global South and Europe. More than 40 countries receive our grain today, including Egypt, Libya, Tunisia, Algeria, China, Vietnam, Indonesia, Spain, Turkey, and the Netherlands. Silence and inaction only strengthen the enemy's impunity, so the world community must increase pressure on Russia - Kuleba said.

According to the prosecutor's office, on October 9, in the evening, the Russian armed forces launched missile attacks on the port infrastructure of Odesa region. A civilian cargo ship flying the Panamanian flag was damaged. So far, 8 victims of the Russian attack in Odesa region are known.