Kuleba: Russia deliberately provokes food crisis by attacking Ukraine's port infrastructure

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 35396 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 100243 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 161995 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 135156 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 141520 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138279 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 179711 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111981 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 170738 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104701 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 139862 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 139592 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 86537 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 107407 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 109543 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 161995 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 179711 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 170738 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 198161 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 187193 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 139592 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 139862 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 145631 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137109 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154074 views
Kuleba: Russia deliberately provokes food crisis by attacking Ukraine's port infrastructure

Kuleba: Russia deliberately provokes food crisis by attacking Ukraine's port infrastructure

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17478 views

Russia intensifies attacks on Ukraine's port infrastructure to reduce its export potential. Over 3 months, 300 facilities, 177 vehicles, and 22 civilian vessels were damaged, and 79 civilians were injured.

Russia is deliberately stepping up attacks on the port infrastructure of Ukraine's south to reduce its export potential.

This was stated by Vice Prime Minister for Reconstruction - Minister of Community and Territorial Development Oleksiy Kuleba, and he emphasized that the world should respond to these attacks accordingly, because the consequences of the shelling are felt not only in Ukraine, UNN reports

Russia is purposefully intensifying attacks on the port infrastructure of the Ukrainian south. The purpose of these attacks is to reduce our export potential. This is a deliberate provocation of a food crisis in those parts of the world that are directly dependent on Ukrainian grain supplies

- wrote Kuleba.

He noted that the targets of enemy shelling are primarily ports, civilian vessels and grain storage facilities.

“Yes, over the past three months, the enemy has carried out almost 60 such attacks.

They resulted in damage and destruction of nearly 300 port infrastructure facilities, 177 vehicles and 22 civilian vessels.

There were 79 civilians injured. Among them are employees of ports, logistics companies and ship crews,” said Kuleba.

He emphasized that every war crime has been documented by law enforcement. And Russia will be held accountable for every attack against civilians, humanity and international law. 

For its part, the world must respond appropriately to these attacks, because the consequences of the shelling are not only felt in Ukraine. First of all, it affects the countries of the Global South and Europe. More than 40 countries receive our grain today, including Egypt, Libya, Tunisia, Algeria, China, Vietnam, Indonesia, Spain, Turkey, and the Netherlands. Silence and inaction only strengthen the enemy's impunity, so the world community must increase pressure on Russia

- Kuleba said.

According to the prosecutor's office, on October 9, in the evening, the Russian armed forces launched missile attacks on the port infrastructure of Odesa region. A civilian cargo ship flying the Panamanian flag was damaged. So far, 8 victims of the Russian attack in Odesa region are known. 

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
