"In our Black Sea": Zelensky says more than 23 million tons of cargo have already been transported through the Ukrainian corridor

Since the start of the Ukrainian corridor, more than 23 million tons of cargo have been transported through the Black Sea. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a speech at the Munich Security Conference, UNN reports.

We have been told for a long time. Go to Putin and ask him to allow the movement of goods in the Black Sea. In our Black Sea. But we did it without Putin. More than 23 million tons of cargo were transported through the Black Sea and the Ukrainian export corridor - Zelensky said.

The President noted that since the beginning of the year, goods have already been delivered to China, Spain, Turkey, Italy, Pakistan, Egypt, the Netherlands, Tunisia, and Libya.

Ukraine's export corridor is restoring its pre-war capacity.