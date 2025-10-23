Not by summer alone: where Ukrainians can go on vacation in autumn

Many Ukrainians mistakenly believe that summer or winter are the best times for vacations or short breaks. However, this is a misconception, because even late autumn can offer incredible places and locations that will help you recharge, spend time joyfully and usefully. Where Ukrainians can relax in the autumn season - we tell in the material UNN.

How to spend a vacation in autumn

This period is very good for recreation in the sense that it is time for what is called "budget recreation". This is not the peak season, summer school holidays are over. Therefore, prices in some resorts become lower. That's why many people choose autumn, because it's a cheaper vacation. October, in particular, is a very beautiful time of year. Many people like that there is no heat and mild weather sets in, without scorching sun, but with glimpses of it. - Ustyna Pylypenko, a specialist in the tourism industry.

Pylypenko emphasized that despite the autumn season, the Carpathians and Lviv region traditionally remain the most popular places for recreation within Ukraine. This is primarily due to health-improving procedures.

Rest in the Carpathians in autumn

The Carpathians remain a resort and recreational "mecca". At this time, it is not a skiing holiday, which, by the way, is less popular with older people, but a time for active tourism or health improvement. There is a very high demand for trips to Truskavets, Polyana in Zakarpattia region, Skhidnytsia, where people combine recreation with health-improving procedures - they drink water, which is very useful, and enjoy the quiet. - Pylypenko explained.

Ustyna Pylypenko also added that an important reason for the popularity of the Carpathians and Zakarpattia as places for recreation is the relative safety of this region, which Russian invaders do not shell as often as other regions.

I want to note that Zakarpattia remains the calmest region of Ukraine. There are the fewest shellings there. Uzhhorod has not been shelled even once since the beginning of the war. So this region is relevant for those who are very tired of shelling, sleepless nights. Even without water, without any health procedures, just going to rest in Zakarpattia will be very useful. To gain strength. - emphasized the tourism specialist.

Secrets of autumn depression: a psychologist spoke about the symptoms and methods of overcoming it

Where else can you spend your vacation in autumn

Pylypenko also added that cities such as Lviv, Kamianets-Podilskyi, Ternopil and others remain popular among tourists all year round.

These are great places for those who like to walk around, see architecture, visit cafes, museums. That is, it is for those who prefer a more cultural vacation. - Pylypenko said.

Also, according to Pylypenko, there are wonderful locations for people who do not like large crowds and seek a quiet vacation. Here, tourist locations in Zakarpattia also play a big role. It is worth noting that there is a seasonal drop in prices here in autumn.

There are people who don't like resorts, large crowds, throngs. Such people can be offered centers of local tourism. For example, in Zakarpattia region there is the village of Kolochava, the village of Ten Museums. The area is very picturesque. For those who like hiking, there are well-laid routes. And in general, it is very quiet, interesting and peaceful. There are famous resorts in Zakarpattia where you can be treated at springs. And now it is also very profitable to go there, because the seasonal price drop begins there. - Pylypenko said.

For those who do not want to travel far, Pylypenko advised paying attention to goat farms, which can be an excellent place for a Sunday holiday with children. They offer not only a fun time with animals, but also the opportunity to taste various delicacies, primarily various dairy products.

Not everyone wants to go far, as it is expensive, and we currently have problems with train connections due to shelling. Therefore, I highly recommend looking for locations near large cities. Goat farms are very popular, where they offer Sunday recreation, where you can come, see an excursion, and at the same time these are good places where you can go with children, walk, buy organic craft cheeses and generally have a good time. - Pylypenko said.

Unjustified spending: Germany proposes to cancel Reformation Day holiday due to economic crisis

The tourism specialist also said that in Vinnytsia region there are many cozy estates for those who want to retire, be in silence, read, spend time in a very quiet environment and be away from civilization.

This is also very much in demand, because people are tired of news, shelling, and war. - Pylypenko explained.

Finally, Pylypenko advised those Ukrainians who do not live in Kyiv to make weekend trips to the capital. Autumn Kyiv is distinguished by its special beauty and there will always be something to entertain yourself with, or to admire the cityscapes. However, picturesque places outside the city should not be neglected either.

Now the greatest demand is for picturesque places somewhere outside the city, as it is a very beautiful time of year. So I suggest going somewhere where there is a forest, a river, beautiful landscapes. The same Bakota in Khmelnytskyi region. There are extraordinarily beautiful landscapes there. - Pylypenko added.

Autumn vacation abroad

As for vacations abroad, according to Ustyna Pylypenko, Turkey and Egypt continue to be the most popular countries among Ukrainians. Also, more and more of our compatriots choose more exotic countries for recreation - Tunisia or Bali.

Now is a very good season for beach holidays in traditional places, as the heat has subsided. Prices have dropped a bit in traditional seaside resorts - Egypt, Turkey. Those who have more money can go to the United Arab Emirates. More exotic countries for us, such as Tunisia, Bali, are also in demand. All these destinations remain open for Ukrainians. - Pylypenko explained.

Traditionally, many Ukrainians visit European countries. However, it is important to take into account the time spent on the road, as there is no air travel. If you go on vacation to Europe, it is better to plan at least a week of vacation so as not to spend most of the time allotted for the trip on the road.

Many people travel to Europe. There are many bus tours now. But I want to note that trips around Ukraine are more attractive now - because it is more difficult for Ukrainians to go abroad. There is no air connection, so the work takes a lot of time. This is first. And secondly, it is very tiring. Therefore, if you are going somewhere for a vacation abroad, you should consider that the road there and back will not be easy. If you have already decided to go, it is advisable to choose at least a week. So that your vacation does not take as many days as the road. - Ustyna Pylypenko summarized.

Over 327,000 children have recuperated and rested this year