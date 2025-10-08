Unjustified spending: Germany proposes to cancel Reformation Day holiday due to economic crisis

In Germany, a number of politicians and the representation of the Economic Union (MIT) are questioning Reformation Day as a non-working holiday. Among the reasons cited are the conditions of the economic crisis and non-essential holiday events that reduce productivity in today's difficult conditions. There are also those who are against reducing holiday events. This is reported by UNN with reference to Table.Media, KNA and Welt.

A discussion is unfolding in Germany: Left Party leader Jan van Aken calls for Reformation Day to be made a national public holiday. And CDU politician Gitta Connemann, federal head of the Mittelstands-und Wirtschaftsunion (MIT) trade union, considers such an initiative inappropriate.

The CDU representative notes that it would be great to breathe new life into this day, but for now, this is not the case.

I don't think religious holidays should be used as an excuse for a day off - emphasized the Protestant Bundestag deputy in the Table.Briefings podcast on the Table.Media portal

"In an economic crisis, the country should consider whether we can afford something that reduces productivity," Connemann added.

Left Party leader Jan van Aken, on the other hand, supports Reformation Day on October 31 becoming a national public holiday in Germany.

I don't think we need fewer holidays, but more. Many people are completely exhausted and burned out. That's why Reformation Day and Corpus Christi Day should be public holidays for everyone throughout Germany - van Aken noted in an interview with the Catholic News Agency (KNA)

The Evangelical Church in Germany (EKD) opposes calls to abolish Reformation Day as a public holiday.

Reformation Day is much more than a church holiday - said an EKD spokesman to KNA.

