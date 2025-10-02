Over 327,000 children have recuperated and rested this year

As of September 1, 2025, 327,362 children have been rehabilitated and covered by recreation, of which 211,801 children are from privileged categories. This was reported by the Head of the State Service of Ukraine for Children, Petro Dobromilsky, UNN reports with reference to the State Service of Ukraine for Children.

Details

It is noted that as of September 1, 2025, out of 211,801 children from privileged categories, the following received health and recreation services, in particular:

46,731 children of combatants;

36,680 children from large families;

30,084 talented and gifted children - winners of international, all-Ukrainian, regional, city, district Olympiads, competitions, festivals, sports competitions, excellent students, leaders of children's public organizations;

24,155 children registered as internally displaced persons;

10,718 orphans and children deprived of parental care;

8,221 children, one of whose parents died (went missing) or died as a defender of the state from Russian aggression;

children of other categories - 55,212 people.

These children are a priority of state policy. As the future of our country, they need comprehensive assistance in their development: from access to quality education and medical services, mentoring, social support, to recreation and rehabilitation - emphasized Petro Dobromilsky.

In addition, during 2025, 12 health-themed shifts are planned to be held at the Artek International Children's Center.

By the end of 2025, another 6,103 children from privileged categories are planned to be sent to the Artek children's center for rehabilitation - the agency's post says.

For reference

Currently, there are 2,475 children's health and recreation facilities in Ukraine that provide health and recreation services in 2025. Of these:

health facilities - 52 (out-of-town - 32, sanatorium type - 16, children's centers - 4);

recreation facilities - 2423 (day care - 2366, out-of-town - 16, work and recreation - 17, tent camps - 24)

Financial support for the preparation and conduct of the health campaign in 2025 as of September 1, 2025, amounts to UAH 893,327.1 thousand. Of these:

from regional budgets - UAH 123,765.7 thousand;

from local budgets - UAH 769,561.4 thousand.

Recall

The Ministry of Social Policy reported that 2,280 children from large families, with disabilities, and IDPs received health services under the "eHealth" program in 2024. The project allowed parents to choose the best conditions for their children, involving 17 institutions in different regions.

Reinfection with COVID-19 can double the risk of long-term complications in children – study