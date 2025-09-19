Secrets of autumn depression: a psychologist spoke about the symptoms and methods of overcoming it

With the arrival of autumn, many people experience changes in their mood, a decrease in energy, and drowsiness. Days become shorter, there is less sunlight, and the temperature drops. During this period, some people may experience "autumn depression," also known as seasonal affective disorder (SAD). What is autumn depression, what are its symptoms, and how to overcome it – psychologist Kateryna Kononova told UNN in a comment.

What is autumn depression and why does it occur?

SAD is a form of depression that occurs at a certain time of year and is cyclical, meaning it appears every year at the same time. The symptoms of "seasonal depression" are very similar to the classic depression we know, but it occurs due to the change of seasons.

The development of autumn depression is associated with changes in biological, hormonal, and natural factors. With the onset of autumn, daylight hours decrease, which disrupts people's biological clocks. Because it starts to get dark earlier, we produce more melatonin (the sleep hormone), which is produced in the dark. These factors contribute to feelings of drowsiness, fatigue, lack of energy, and difficulty concentrating. Also, due to the lack of sunlight, the body develops a deficiency of serotonin, which is responsible for our mood, and vitamin D. As a result, apathy may be felt, problems with energy balance arise, and the immune system weakens. - Kononova notes.

According to her, people who have a genetic predisposition or have experienced depression before are more prone to seasonal depression. Our thoughts are also an important factor. Many associate autumn with "completion," loss, cold, and loneliness. The vacation season ends, the school year begins, and work becomes busy. People spend less time outdoors, move less, and have less social interaction. Such an emotional background can fuel autumn depression.

Main symptoms of autumn depression

She notes that the symptoms of autumn depression may differ among people, but in general, these are:

decreased mood, apathy, things that previously brought joy no longer give a feeling of satisfaction;

chronic fatigue, problems with falling asleep or, conversely, constant drowsiness;

decreased concentration;

change in appetite: overeating/loss of appetite;

increased anxiety, irritability;

loss of motivation;

feeling of heaviness in the body, slowing of movements;

decreased desire for social activity.

It is important to note that some of the listed symptoms may occur from time to time in each of us, and this does not mean at all that you have autumn depression. Feeling bad from time to time, not in the mood, is normal for each of us. But if you observe a combination of these manifestations for more than 2 weeks in a row, then you should consult a specialist. - adds Kononova.

How to recognize autumn depression in the early stages

If we talk about the conditional stages of autumn depression, then at the initial stage it manifests itself in mild drowsiness, decreased energy, irritability, mood swings, and minor changes in appetite. At this stage, a person can cope with this on their own if they notice these changes in time. At the next stage, the manifestations become more pronounced and persistent. It becomes more difficult to wake up in the morning, and there is less and less strength to perform daily duties. Actions that previously did not require much effort become unbearable, and productivity decreases. There may also be physical manifestations: headache, dizziness, a feeling of heaviness in the body. - notes the psychologist.

The expert emphasizes that the pronounced stage is already obvious from many manifestations. It is difficult for a person to perform not only their daily duties at work or at home, but also basic, routine actions such as brushing teeth, washing hair, and eating require too much effort.

A person may isolate themselves from society, reduce contact with relatives and friends. There may also be noticeable changes in appetite, weight changes, a strong feeling of hopelessness, and emptiness. In such cases, the help of a specialist is indispensable.

Ways to overcome autumn depression

Kononova gives several ways of self-help for autumn depression:

more sunlight. Weather conditions, of course, take away this opportunity from us, but find 10-15 minutes in the morning or during the day to go outside, walk, "catching" the last rays of the sun. If this is not possible, then use bright lighting, because this will help regulate the biological clock;

movement. Light morning exercises, jogging, yoga, or a gym in the evening are your lifeline. 20-30 minutes a day is enough to feel more cheerful;

balanced nutrition. This is very important for the autumn and winter periods. With the onset of cold weather, our immunity decreases, and a deficiency of some vitamins may appear. By monitoring your diet and compensating for the lack of vitamins, you help your body adapt faster to the change of seasons.

sleep regimen. Again, the change in daylight also changes our circadian rhythms, so it is important to fall asleep and wake up at the same time;

social activity. Meet with friends, family, spend family evenings. Try to reduce the feeling of isolation, as this can worsen depression;

small joys. A cup of coffee, a candy, hugs from loved ones, or a soft blanket after a hard day's work can sometimes be the greatest salvation from a bad mood. Do not forget to love yourself and take care of yourself;

psychological practices. A diary of thoughts and emotions, meditations, breathing exercises, or anything else that resonates with you will never be superfluous.

Autumn is a time of change. Both nature and we are changing. And so that autumn depression does not get to you, do not forget about healthy sleep and nutrition, regular activity, adding light to your life, doing things that bring you pleasure, and most importantly, do not forget to love yourself and take care of yourself. - Kononova summarized.

