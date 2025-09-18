Ukraine to be hit by sharp cold snap with snow: forecaster names date

From September 25-26, warm weather in Ukraine will be replaced by a sharp cold snap. This was reported on Telegram by forecaster Nataliia Didenko, UNN reports.

Details

In western Ukraine, closer to the Carpathians, rain will turn into wet snow and snow. As Didenko noted, the cold snap will affect all of Ukraine, but precipitation will be mainly in the form of rain, and snow - only in some places in the western regions.

At the same time, an anticyclone from the southwest is expected on September 19. The air temperature will gradually begin to rise and during the day will range from +19 to +24 degrees.

On the weekend, September 20-21, dry and sunny weather is expected in Ukraine: the air temperature will be +24+28 degrees.

