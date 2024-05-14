ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
March 1, 03:13 PM • 40696 views
March 1, 04:25 PM • 32731 views
March 1, 04:47 PM • 64982 views
March 1, 05:07 PM • 33217 views
March 1, 05:32 PM • 59113 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250619 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226055 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 212113 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 237863 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 224647 views
March 1, 06:49 PM • 82206 views
March 1, 05:32 PM • 59113 views
March 1, 04:47 PM • 64982 views
March 1, 11:06 AM • 112968 views
March 1, 08:56 AM • 113861 views
The EU Council plans to approve a migration pact containing significant reforms to asylum policy

The EU Council plans to approve a migration pact containing significant reforms to asylum policy

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23349 views

The EU Council plans to approve a migration pact containing significant reforms to asylum policies, requiring EU countries to accept thousands of asylum seekers from frontline states or provide resources, and allowing agreements with transit and origin countries to limit the number of incoming migrants.

EU ministers are going to approve a set of measures on migration policy at a meeting in Brussels. This was reported by UNN with reference to France24 and Onet.pl.

Details

In the European Union, a number of countries are planning to approve a major legislative package on migration policy. As indicated, the migration and asylum pact is the result of many years of tense negotiations caused by the massive influx of illegal migrants in 2015, many of whom came from war-torn Syria and Afghanistan.

The European Union has been forced to share responsibility for the arrival of migrants, in particular due to criticism from charitable organizations and some nationalist governments, France24 reports.

For more information

The reform pact aims to ease the burden on EU countries where most migrants arrive, provide a more efficient and fair legal framework for registering and processing asylum claims, and reduce secondary movements of migrants.

The pact, among other things, requires EU countries to accept thousands of asylum seekers from frontline states. Or - if they refuse - to provide money or other resources to countries under pressure.

Supporters of the pact have been working hard to get it to the finish line ahead of the European elections in June 2024. The measures are due to enter into force in 2026, after the European Commission determines how they will be implemented.

The EU is stepping up the use of agreements with countries of transit and origin aimed at limiting the number of incoming migrants.

Along with the radical reforms, the country has signed agreements with Tunisia, Mauritania, and Egypt. Italy has also signed an agreement with Albania to send migrants rescued in Italian waters to that country while their asylum applications are being considered.

 A group of countries led by Denmark and the Czech Republic signed an agreement to provide asylum to migrants rescued in Italian waters.

Addendum

In Poland, the PiS government has discussed elements that do not take into account the specifics of countries, in particular: bordering Belarus. This was stated by Finance Minister Andrzej Domanski before the vote on the migration pact in the Council of the European Union.

The government's position is consistent and unequivocal. We have consistently opposed elements of the migration pact negotiated by the Law and Justice government. In our opinion, it does not take into account the specifics of countries bordering, for example, Belarus, countries that are facing growing pressure from the so-called hybrid war. The provisions of the Migration Pact do not properly take into account the relationship between responsibility and solidarity. The Law and Justice government has spoiled almost everything that could be spoiled in these negotiations, Polish Finance Minister Andrzej Domanski said in Brussels.

Scholz: negotiations on ending the war in Ukraine will not be held at the Peace Summit

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

PoliticsNews of the World
council-of-the-european-unionCouncil of the European Union
european-commissionEuropean Commission
afghanistanAfghanistan
albaniaAlbania
tunisiaTunisia
european-unionEuropean Union
syriaSyria
brusselsBrussels
denmarkDenmark
czech-republicCzech Republic
italyItaly
olaf-sholtsOlaf Scholz
egyptEgypt
polandPoland

