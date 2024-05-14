Scholz: negotiations on ending the war in Ukraine will not be held at the Peace Summit

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that the process of ending the war in Ukraine will not be discussed during the Global Peace Summit to be held in June in Switzerland. This was reported by n-tv, UNN.

Details

As noted, Scholz is cautious about the possible outcome of the peace conference on Ukraine.

"No one should have high expectations: We are not negotiating to end the war," Scholz said.

According to him, at best, "this is the beginning of a process that could lead to direct negotiations between Ukraine and Russia.

"In Switzerland, we will discuss the safety of nuclear power plants, grain exports, prisoner exchanges, and the necessary taboo on the use of nuclear weapons. Once again, all of this is still in its infancy," Scholz emphasized.

The Chancellor also said he was disappointed with the lack of support for Ukraine from Europeans.

"Unfortunately, there are still not enough imitators. This is depressing because Ukraine urgently needs more air defense systems," Scholz said.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz expressed hope that Arab countries, India, South Africa, Brazil, and China will also participate in the Peace Summit in Switzerland, which could be a big step.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reportedthat the main issues to be discussed during the Peace Summit in Switzerland include the possibility of an "all-for-all" exchange, the return of abducted children and deported Ukrainians to Ukraine, and nuclear safety.