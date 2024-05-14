Scholz: negotiations on ending the war in Ukraine will not be held at the Peace Summit

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 80787 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 107260 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150124 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154169 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250412 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174160 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165419 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148336 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225944 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113060 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

"This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach." Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Scholz: negotiations on ending the war in Ukraine will not be held at the Peace Summit

Scholz: negotiations on ending the war in Ukraine will not be held at the Peace Summit

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17015 views

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that the upcoming Global Peace Summit in Switzerland will not discuss the process of ending the war in Ukraine, but will discuss issues such as nuclear safety, grain exports, prisoner exchange and the taboo on the use of nuclear weapons.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that the process of ending the war in Ukraine will not be discussed during the Global Peace Summit to be held in June in Switzerland. This was reported by n-tv, UNN

Details 

As noted, Scholz is cautious about the possible outcome of the peace conference on Ukraine. 

"No one should have high expectations: We are not negotiating to end the war," Scholz said. 

According to him, at best, "this is the beginning of a process that could lead to direct negotiations between Ukraine and Russia. 

"In Switzerland, we will discuss the safety of nuclear power plants, grain exports, prisoner exchanges, and the necessary taboo on the use of nuclear weapons. Once again, all of this is still in its infancy," Scholz emphasized. 

The Chancellor also said he was disappointed with the lack of support for Ukraine from Europeans. 

"Unfortunately, there are still not enough imitators. This is depressing because Ukraine urgently needs more air defense systems," Scholz said.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz expressed hope that Arab countries, India, South Africa, Brazil, and China will also participate in the Peace Summit in Switzerland, which could be a big step.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reportedthat the main issues to be discussed during the Peace Summit in Switzerland include the possibility of an "all-for-all" exchange, the return of abducted children and deported Ukrainians to Ukraine, and nuclear safety.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarPolitics
switzerlandSwitzerland
brazilBrazil
indiaIndia
south-africaSouth Africa
olaf-sholtsOlaf Scholz
chinaChina
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

