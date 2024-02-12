Residents of Bessarabia have changed their traditional pro-Russian vector to pro-Ukrainian - The Economist explains the reasons

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Popular news
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Residents of Bessarabia have changed their traditional pro-Russian vector to pro-Ukrainian - The Economist explains the reasons

Kyiv  •  UNN

The British edition of The Economist told about the political mood of the Bessarabia region, UNN reports.

Details

Initially, the inhabitants of Bessarabia counted on Russia, but after the invasion of Ukraine, they completely changed their vector, the publication states.

"The region (Bessarabia - ed.) was poor, and for historical and economic reasons, many people thought that Vladimir Putin could be their savior.

But Russia's attempts to create problems on this strategic Ukrainian border have failed. Ukrainian forces prevented Russian special forces from attempting to land at the start of a full-scale invasion in 2022, and security services arrested dozens of agents. Although the Russians damaged and closed one of the two bridges linking Bessarabia to the rest of the country, they failed to close the other," The Economist reminds.

Today, Bessarabia is thriving: there is a ferry service connecting the region with Romania and the rest of Europe, wine tourism is developing, and the quality of roads has improved significantly.

Pro-Russian sentiment there declined after 2014 and "collapsed" after the Russian invasion in February 2022, The Economist writes, citing Oleh Kiper, head of the Odesa regional administration.

"One of the reasons, he said, is that thanks to France's help, 'Russian satellite TV propaganda' has been blocked there since 2015.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Bessarabia has become a vital artery of Ukraine. Every day, hundreds of trucks loaded with grain and other goods pass through here. They deliver vital goods for export to the Danube ports of Izmail and Reni," the newspaper writes.

According to Kiper, in 2023, cargo transshipment in the Odesa region increased by 15%, exceeding 50 million tons. These were mainly exports of agricultural products to countries such as Egypt, China, the United States, Tunisia, Spain, Italy, Greece, Turkey, Romania, Algeria, the Netherlands, Bulgaria, Pakistan, and Belgium. Despite Russia's attempts to destroy the port infrastructure, Odesa region remains resilient and continues to supply food to the world, states Kiper.

Lilia Podolyak

