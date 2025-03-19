A boat with refugees sank off the coast of Lampedusa Island: more than 40 people are missing, 10 rescued
Kyiv • UNN
A boat with refugees sank near the Italian island of Lampedusa. Authorities are searching for more than 40 missing migrants, only 10 people have been rescued, and 6 bodies have been found.
Italian authorities announced on Wednesday the search for 40 missing migrants who were victims of a shipwreck of a rubber boat off the coast of a volcanic island in the Mediterranean Sea.
UNN reports with reference to Euronews.
A ship with refugees sank off the coast of the Italian island of Lampedusa - at least 40 people are considered missing. Six dead were found around the semi-submerged boat by rescuers. According to official data, 10 people were rescued: six men and four women, were found by patrol boats of the Coast Guard near the islet of Lampione.
The ten survivors were received yesterday afternoon. They rested all night. They are in good condition and will receive support from our multidisciplinary psychological team. C
She noted that the rescued are representatives of African countries "south of the Sahara" who traveled on board an inflatable boat that sailed from Tunisia.
Reference
UNHCR representative in Italy, Chiara Cardoletti, said on the X network that the boat left Tunisia yesterday with 56 people on board. A few hours later, it lost air and filled with water. Italian media reported that the ship then sank not far from Lampedusa.
Recall
A boat with 278 passengers capsized off the coast of Lake Kivu in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. 78 people died, many are missing.
The Russian merchant ship Ursa Major sank in the Mediterranean Sea after an engine explosion.
A fishing boat sank off the island of Jeju in South Korea.
The National Police of Ukraine is investigating 70,000 cases of missing civilians and military personnel.