A massive mobile and internet outage occurred in Spain across the country
On May 20, a massive mobile and internet outage occurred in Spain, affecting major operators. The cause may have been a failure in the Telefónica system after a failed network update.
In Spain today, May 20, all mobile communication networks across the country have failed - there is no mobile communication and Internet in the country. This is reported by LBC, writes UNN.
It is noted that the failure affected many operators, including Movistar, Vodafone and Orange.
Cities such as Madrid, Barcelona, Valencia and Seville have been greatly affected. This is the second major infrastructure failure in Europe in less than a month.
Subscribers cannot make calls, receive SMS or use mobile communications as a result of the outage. According to DownDetector, problems started around 5 a.m. local time.
The outage also affected emergency service telephone lines, as the pan-European emergency number 112 became unavailable in some parts of Spain.
The likely cause of the problem is a failure in the Telefónica system, which operates most of Spain's mobile networks. It is reported that the company carried out a network upgrade that did not go according to plan, resulting in a nationwide power outage for millions of residents of Spain.
In Spain and Portugal on April 28, a large-scale power outage occurred, leaving millions of people without electricity. Reports indicated problems with the European power grid.
The largest power outage in the history of Spain cost the national economy almost 400 million euros. Consumer spending fell by 34%.