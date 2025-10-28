$42.070.07
Погода
+10°
3.6m/s
67%
742mm
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Volker Türk
Emmanuel Macron
Benjamin Netanyahu
Ukraine
United States
Germany
India
China
Technology
Heating
The Diplomat
Social network
IPad Pro

Alicante-Elche Airport in Spain reopens after drone sighting closure

Kyiv • UNN

 • 326 views

Spain's Alicante-Elche Airport has reopened after a two-hour closure due to a drone sighting, causing delays for thousands of passengers. Ten international flights were diverted to other airports.

Alicante-Elche Airport in Spain reopens after drone sighting closure

Spain's Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernández Airport has resumed operations after a two-hour closure caused by a drone sighting near the runway. The incident led to delays for over a thousand passengers and forced ten international flights to divert. This was reported by La Opinión de Murcia, writes UNN.

Details

According to the operator Aena, around 8:53 PM on Monday, air traffic control systems detected a drone flying near the landing area.

For safety reasons, all takeoffs and landings were immediately halted.

Terminal operations resumed only at 11:00 PM, when air traffic controllers confirmed that the airspace was clear of foreign objects.

Ten flights diverted

During the temporary closure, ten international aircraft were diverted to other Spanish airports, including: 7 to Valencia, and one each to Murcia, Barcelona, and Palma de Mallorca.

In Spain, five flights with British tourists were forced to change course due to an unknown drone28.10.25, 11:29 • 1690 views

Approximately over 1000 passengers were affected by delays and schedule changes. By midnight, all flights awaiting departure were able to take off between 11:15 PM and 11:30 PM.

Investigation and police actions

Airport management reported the incident to the Civil Guard, which launched an investigation.

In parallel, the Spanish National Police deployed specialists from the air assets unit in the Torrellano area (next to the airport) to identify the perpetrator.

Law enforcement used the AeroScope system – a technology that allows detecting, tracking, and neutralizing unauthorized drones in restricted areas.

Recall

In recent months, at least ten European countries have recorded drone incursions into their airspace, causing concern and leading to increased security measures. Romania, Poland, Denmark, Finland, Norway, France, Germany, Lithuania, Estonia, and Belgium have witnessed these incidents, some of which are linked to Russia.

Stepan Haftko

