Exclusive
09:42 AM
25.5 thousand foreign students study in Ukrainian universities: most are from China, and over 400 are from the Russian Federation
Exclusive
09:30 AM
Former head of "Ukrenergo" accused of large-scale fraud
09:24 AM • 3320 views
Zelenskyy named October 28 as the start date of the heating season
Exclusive
09:16 AM
Law enforcement officers detained former head of "Ukrenergo" Kudrytskyi: details of the case of embezzlement of millions at energy system facilities
Exclusive
08:00 AM
Should we hope for a warm winter: a meteorologist gave a forecast
07:39 AM • 18347 views
How to quickly and affordably decorate your home for Halloween: a practical guide for every room
07:00 AM • 17769 views
Magnetic storms in November: when to expect solar flaresPhoto
06:38 AM • 12431 views
Hungary wants to form an alliance of Ukraine skeptics in the EU with the Czech Republic and Slovakia - Politico
Exclusive
October 27, 02:34 PM
It will become more difficult to buy medicines: Ukrainians against the initiative to reduce the number of pharmacies VIDEOVideo
Exclusive
October 27, 02:25 PM
The number of drunk driving offenses has increased: the Prosecutor General's Office reported which regions are leadingPhoto
Publications
Exclusives
In Spain, five flights with British tourists were forced to change course due to an unknown drone

Kyiv • UNN

 • 440 views

Five flights with British tourists were diverted after a drone was spotted near Alicante Airport. A total of ten international flights changed their routes, causing delays for about a thousand travelers.

In Spain, five flights with British tourists were forced to change course due to an unknown drone

In Spain, five flights filled with British tourists had to be diverted to other destinations after a mysterious drone was spotted near Alicante Airport. This was reported by Daily Mail, writes UNN.

Details

The AENA airport administration suspended operations shortly before 9 PM last night after a drone was detected in the airspace. Normal operations were only resumed around 11 PM last night.

It was confirmed overnight that ten international flights bound for the Costa Blanca had to be diverted to nearby airports: seven to Valencia, one to Murcia, one to Barcelona, and one to Palma de Mallorca.

Five flights were from the United Kingdom:

  • three Ryanair planes that departed from Manchester, London (Stansted), and Newcastle;
    • an easyJet flight from Liverpool and a Jet2 flight from Manchester.

      The drone alert also caused delays for holidaymakers on flights heading to Alicante. According to local reports, about a thousand travelers were directly affected.

      Police continue their investigation, trying to identify the drone operator.

      Earlier this month, chaos erupted at Palma Airport after a mysterious drone was spotted near the runways. And in late September, flights were also diverted from Fuerteventura Airport after a drone was detected.

      At the time, it was reported that at least three planes filled with holidaymakers were turned back from the island's airport.

      Police are still trying to identify the person responsible for the problems in Mallorca. Recent reports suggest they could face a fine of up to £3.9 million.

      The highest fine can be applied if the drone operator turns out to be a professional, such as a pilot or aviation engineer. If the person turns out to be a non-professional, the likely fine will be around £195,000.

      Addition

      In recent months, at least ten European countries have recorded drone incursions into their airspace, causing concern and leading to increased security measures. Romania, Poland, Denmark, Finland, Norway, France, Germany, Lithuania, Estonia, and Belgium have witnessed these incidents, some of which are linked to Russia.

      Pavlo Zinchenko

