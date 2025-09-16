After drone attacks, Poles choose safe real estate abroad: Spain and Bulgaria in focus

After Russian drone attacks on Poland, demand for foreign real estate among Poles has sharply increased. People are interested in apartments in Spain and sometimes Bulgaria, UNN reports, citing Wyborcza.

Real estate in Spain is cheaper than in Krakow

In recent years, Poles have been increasingly buying real estate abroad, mostly in Spain. In 2024, they purchased 4,213 houses and apartments there, which is more than 35% more than in the previous year, and ranked ninth among foreign buyers.

Spain's popularity is due to several factors. Firstly, Poles are rapidly increasing their wealth, while Spanish prices are rising more slowly, which levels out opportunities. Secondly, the overall cost of living in Spain is no longer more expensive than in Poland: in Valencia, you can buy coffee or beer for 1.40 euros, while in Krakow, you can't get that for the same money, the publication writes. In addition, Spain attracts with its climate.

In the unstable security situation amid the war in Ukraine, Poles are beginning to plan backup routes for their families and money, so that if necessary, they can quickly reach their foreign homes. This adds additional attractiveness to Spanish real estate as a reliable "second home," the publication states.

After recent events, real estate agencies in Poland are receiving numerous calls with requests to find real estate abroad for the safe stay of relatives, the publication notes. As the publication's interlocutor, a realtor, says, in Spain, the minimum cost of an apartment depends on the region, but for comfortable living near the sea, with good air connections and developed infrastructure, one should expect about 120 thousand euros. Temporary houses or camping structures are not allowed due to strict local building regulations, which makes real estate the only legal option for investment and living.

Real estate fairs are held in Krakow on weekends. One of the agencies offers apartments in Valencia, and many Poles who have long considered buying real estate in Spain are moving from dreams to concrete actions, the publication writes. At the same time, Spanish apartments for approximately 230 thousand euros can be more profitable than a one-room apartment in Krakow, the prices for which reach one million zlotys.

During the fair, a young couple with a small child approached the stand, interested in the prices of Spanish real estate, the speed of transactions, and the problem of illegal occupation of vacant apartments, known as "okupas." In Krakow, the family already owns a house and 2 apartments for rent, but they were considering buying a home in Mallorca as an investment and a way to have their own property in Southern Europe.

Bulgaria - Plan B for the less affluent

Michał Spodymek, owner of the GoESTE agency, notes that after the news of Polish airspace violations, his phones were literally ringing off the hook. People are interested in how much money is needed to buy real estate abroad, and they want to arrange viewings of houses and apartments as soon as possible.

Michał notes that the demand for foreign apartments also increased after the COVID-19 pandemic, when the government paid out support programs, and soon after, the war in Ukraine began. According to him, many Poles want to have a "second home" abroad, where their money is not subject to new tax risks, and where men can avoid conscription in case of a military threat.

At the same time, he himself does not consider Spain the most attractive option due to falling rental profitability and the cancellation of licenses. For less affluent investors, he recommends Bulgaria as an affordable and quick investment with the prospect of joining the eurozone. Northern Cyprus is also interesting as a cheaper and less bureaucratic option for placing capital. In addition, there are offers from Greece, Montenegro, Croatia, Spain, Turkey, and Cape Verde.

Minimum investments start at approximately 30,000 euros - such properties, usually in Bulgaria, are sufficient for personal use, but they are less attractive for rent.

Realtors want to be banned from taking commission without client's request: petition collected 25,000 signatures