After drone attacks, Poles choose safe real estate abroad: Spain and Bulgaria in focus

$41.230.05
48.500.10
ukenru
04:50 PM • 3350 views
Trump's visit to Britain: program of events and what to expect
Exclusive
03:22 PM • 11862 views
Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient
Exclusive
02:08 PM • 12056 views
The Cabinet of Ministers extended the term of the official investigation into the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, for another month – source
September 16, 10:17 AM • 25727 views
EU adopts recommendation on Ukrainians exiting temporary protection: what it entails
Exclusive
September 16, 10:07 AM • 40613 views
Economist on State Budget-2026: the question is not how to divide, but how to raise the funds that were "drawn"
Exclusive
September 16, 09:54 AM • 22816 views
Infant's body found in sewer in Kryvyi Rih
Exclusive
September 16, 09:19 AM • 36427 views
Investing in gemstones: Ukraine's experience through the prism of global trends
September 16, 08:08 AM • 35469 views
Champions League returns: schedule of the first round matches
September 16, 07:46 AM • 16199 views
General Staff confirmed damage to Saratov oil refinery in Russia
Exclusive
September 16, 07:30 AM • 37062 views
Digital detox: how to reduce time spent on gadgetsPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+19°
2.2m/s
40%
750mm
Popular news
What Putin promised Trump over the past six months - Ukraine's Foreign Ministry's responseSeptember 16, 10:48 AM • 19110 views
Famous dog Misha is no longer allowed into the Kyiv metro during shelling - animal rights activistsPhoto12:18 PM • 14363 views
Police broke into Pivovarov's concert in New York and stopped the performanceVideo12:26 PM • 13253 views
The enemy strikes logistics warehouses. What is known about the Shahed attack in Kyiv Oblast12:55 PM • 14171 views
Rzeczpospolita: In Poland, during a Russian drone raid, a house was hit by a missile from an F-16, not a drone01:03 PM • 6864 views
Publications
Trump's visit to Britain: program of events and what to expect04:50 PM • 3354 views
Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient
Exclusive
03:22 PM • 11868 views
The enemy strikes logistics warehouses. What is known about the Shahed attack in Kyiv Oblast12:55 PM • 14215 views
Economist on State Budget-2026: the question is not how to divide, but how to raise the funds that were "drawn"
Exclusive
September 16, 10:07 AM • 40616 views
Investing in gemstones: Ukraine's experience through the prism of global trends
Exclusive
September 16, 09:19 AM • 36432 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Keir Starmer
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Charles III
Lindsey Graham
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
United Kingdom
Kyiv Oblast
Kharkiv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Coachella 2026 announced headliners: Bieber, Carpenter, Karol G, and Anyma02:15 PM • 5770 views
Police broke into Pivovarov's concert in New York and stopped the performanceVideo12:26 PM • 13289 views
Emmy Award: "Adolescence" star becomes youngest laureate in history. List of winnersPhotoSeptember 15, 08:11 AM • 48158 views
Shares of Labubu maker fall most since April: what's the reasonSeptember 15, 07:06 AM • 47156 views
World record set in Romania with a 2.7 km long tablePhotoSeptember 14, 09:45 AM • 51804 views
Actual
The Guardian
TikTok
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Financial Times
The Washington Post

After drone attacks, Poles choose safe real estate abroad: Spain and Bulgaria in focus

Kyiv • UNN

 • 130 views

Demand for foreign real estate among Poles has sharply increased after Russian drone attacks.

After drone attacks, Poles choose safe real estate abroad: Spain and Bulgaria in focus

After Russian drone attacks on Poland, demand for foreign real estate among Poles has sharply increased. People are interested in apartments in Spain and sometimes Bulgaria, UNN reports, citing Wyborcza.

Real estate in Spain is cheaper than in Krakow

In recent years, Poles have been increasingly buying real estate abroad, mostly in Spain. In 2024, they purchased 4,213 houses and apartments there, which is more than 35% more than in the previous year, and ranked ninth among foreign buyers.

Spain's popularity is due to several factors. Firstly, Poles are rapidly increasing their wealth, while Spanish prices are rising more slowly, which levels out opportunities. Secondly, the overall cost of living in Spain is no longer more expensive than in Poland: in Valencia, you can buy coffee or beer for 1.40 euros, while in Krakow, you can't get that for the same money, the publication writes. In addition, Spain attracts with its climate.

In the unstable security situation amid the war in Ukraine, Poles are beginning to plan backup routes for their families and money, so that if necessary, they can quickly reach their foreign homes. This adds additional attractiveness to Spanish real estate as a reliable "second home," the publication states.

After recent events, real estate agencies in Poland are receiving numerous calls with requests to find real estate abroad for the safe stay of relatives, the publication notes. As the publication's interlocutor, a realtor, says, in Spain, the minimum cost of an apartment depends on the region, but for comfortable living near the sea, with good air connections and developed infrastructure, one should expect about 120 thousand euros. Temporary houses or camping structures are not allowed due to strict local building regulations, which makes real estate the only legal option for investment and living.

Real estate fairs are held in Krakow on weekends. One of the agencies offers apartments in Valencia, and many Poles who have long considered buying real estate in Spain are moving from dreams to concrete actions, the publication writes. At the same time, Spanish apartments for approximately 230 thousand euros can be more profitable than a one-room apartment in Krakow, the prices for which reach one million zlotys.

During the fair, a young couple with a small child approached the stand, interested in the prices of Spanish real estate, the speed of transactions, and the problem of illegal occupation of vacant apartments, known as "okupas." In Krakow, the family already owns a house and 2 apartments for rent, but they were considering buying a home in Mallorca as an investment and a way to have their own property in Southern Europe.

Bulgaria - Plan B for the less affluent

Michał Spodymek, owner of the GoESTE agency, notes that after the news of Polish airspace violations, his phones were literally ringing off the hook. People are interested in how much money is needed to buy real estate abroad, and they want to arrange viewings of houses and apartments as soon as possible.

Michał notes that the demand for foreign apartments also increased after the COVID-19 pandemic, when the government paid out support programs, and soon after, the war in Ukraine began. According to him, many Poles want to have a "second home" abroad, where their money is not subject to new tax risks, and where men can avoid conscription in case of a military threat.

At the same time, he himself does not consider Spain the most attractive option due to falling rental profitability and the cancellation of licenses. For less affluent investors, he recommends Bulgaria as an affordable and quick investment with the prospect of joining the eurozone. Northern Cyprus is also interesting as a cheaper and less bureaucratic option for placing capital. In addition, there are offers from Greece, Montenegro, Croatia, Spain, Turkey, and Cape Verde.

Minimum investments start at approximately 30,000 euros - such properties, usually in Bulgaria, are sufficient for personal use, but they are less attractive for rent.

Realtors want to be banned from taking commission without client's request: petition collected 25,000 signatures16.09.25, 12:46 • 2716 views

Alona Utkina

News of the WorldReal Estate
Montenegro
Valencia
Kraków
Greece
Croatia
Bulgaria
Spain
Turkey
Ukraine
Poland