Potap gave a long interview to a Russian journalist and explained his trips abroad

Rapper and producer Oleksiy Potapenko (Potap) commented on his trips abroad during the war.

In an interview with Russian journalist Yuriy Dudy, he said that he had legal grounds for leaving and was returning to Ukraine in accordance with the current rules, UNN reports .

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, this is the first major interview that Potap has taken. When asked by Dudya whether he was worried that Ukrainians would react negatively to his decision to be interviewed by a Russian journalist, the artist said that he saw it as an opportunity to convey his position.

If I was doing it for my image, I would have told you: “I don't understand your language,” and I would refuse to give you an interview

In addition, according to him, he continues to communicate in Russian, but does not use it in his work. The producer called his stay abroad absolutely legal.

I am constantly traveling to and from Ukraine. I have a legal way to do it, and I have this opportunity. And I do it all the time. All my movements abroad, all my work abroad, all the money I earn abroad are correlated to help the army.. - said Potap.

“There are ways, there are systems, different programs, I don't know how to say it correctly, provided by different authorities where you can get permission to leave. It's not easy, you have to go through the bureaucracy. During this time, I left for different reasons through different authorities. It implies that I have to come back. That is, it is for a certain period of time. That's why I'm coming back.

Potap also told us what he thinks of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

He is not ashamed to send someone away, not ashamed to push someone aside. He is not ashamed to ask sharp questions directly, to ask something. This is something I respect very much. These qualities were still visible when he was a businessman, when he was an artist. He is a very hardworking person and he believes in what he does. He believes in what he does. He is sincerely fighting for Ukraine. And he is the president elected by the people, the president of a country at war. Therefore, only support - said the artist.

The first reactions to the scandalous interview have already appeared online. In particular, Andriy Kovalenko, head of the National Security and Defense Council's Center for Countering Disinformation, commented on Telegram.

Some world of “good Russians” and their dimension of light propaganda - Kovalenko writes.

