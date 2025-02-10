Potap gave a long interview to a Russian journalist and explained his trips abroad

ukenru
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 36947 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 80180 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 100579 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 114254 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 95425 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 123298 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 102212 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113193 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116820 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 157662 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 102071 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 84955 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 56206 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 104026 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 87974 views
Publications
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 114254 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 123298 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 157662 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 148028 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 180223 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 87974 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 104026 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 135988 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 137827 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 165860 views
Actual
Potap gave a long interview to a Russian journalist and explained his trips abroad

Potap gave a long interview to a Russian journalist and explained his trips abroad

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 120223 views

Potap gave an interview to Russian journalist Yuri Dud, where he explained the reasons for his foreign trips. The artist said that he had official travel permits and that he was using all his earnings to help the army.

Rapper and producer Oleksiy Potapenko (Potap) commented on his trips abroad during the war.

In an interview with Russian journalist Yuriy Dudy, he said that he had legal grounds for leaving and was returning to Ukraine in accordance with the current rules, UNN reports .

Details

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, this is the first major interview that Potap has taken. When asked by Dudya whether he was worried that Ukrainians would react negatively to his decision to be interviewed by a Russian journalist, the artist said that he saw it as an opportunity to convey his position.

Image

If I was doing it for my image, I would have told you: “I don't understand your language,” and I would refuse to give you an interview

In addition, according to him, he continues to communicate in Russian, but does not use it in his work. The producer called his stay abroad absolutely legal.

I am constantly traveling to and from Ukraine. I have a legal way to do it, and I have this opportunity. And I do it all the time. All my movements abroad, all my work abroad, all the money I earn abroad are correlated to help the army..

- said Potap.

 “There are ways, there are systems, different programs, I don't know how to say it correctly, provided by different authorities where you can get permission to leave. It's not easy, you have to go through the bureaucracy. During this time, I left for different reasons through different authorities. It implies that I have to come back. That is, it is for a certain period of time. That's why I'm coming back.

Image

Potap also told us what he thinks of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

He is not ashamed to send someone away, not ashamed to push someone aside. He is not ashamed to ask sharp questions directly, to ask something. This is something I respect very much. These qualities were still visible when he was a businessman, when he was an artist. He is a very hardworking person and he believes in what he does. He believes in what he does. He is sincerely fighting for Ukraine. And he is the president elected by the people, the president of a country at war. Therefore, only support

- said the artist.

Addendum [1

The first reactions to the scandalous interview have already appeared online. In particular, Andriy Kovalenko, head of the National Security and Defense Council's Center for Countering Disinformation, commented on Telegram.

Some world of “good Russians” and their dimension of light propaganda

- Kovalenko writes.

Potap offered passersby "vodka" in Valencia: Ukrainians demand to strip him of citizenship27.01.25, 17:41 • 123645 views

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

CultureUNN Lite
valenciaValencia
national-security-and-defense-council-of-ukraineNational Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising