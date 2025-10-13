Spaniard lay dead in his apartment for 15 years, neighbors shocked: law enforcement investigating details

The body of a man whose death went unnoticed for 15 years was found in the Spanish city of Valencia. Rescuers found the man while clearing up the aftermath of the flood that has been devastating the administrative center of the eponymous Spanish province since the weekend.

UNN reports with reference to El País.



Details

The body of a seventy-year-old man, who may have been dead in his apartment for fifteen years, was found in the Spanish city of Valencia. According to media reports, emergency services and police were called to the scene to eliminate the consequences of storm "Alicia", which brought heavy rains, floods and landslides to this area of Spain. It was necessary to eliminate a water leak in an apartment building in the La Fuensanta district of Valencia, in particular to save the terrace of an apartment on the sixth floor of this apartment building. And in the apartment on the 6th floor, Spanish rescuers found a mummified body that was in bed and had almost turned into a skeleton.

Around the corpse was a huge pile of garbage, including dead pigeons and insects - newspapers write.

Who is this mysterious man, how did the deceased's neighbors react

According to the preliminary investigation, the deceased was a man named Antonio. It is currently indicated that he died around 2010, probably at the age of 70 or 71. He was described as withdrawn and lonely. It is noted that the neighbors in the building and on the floor were shocked - they did not expect at all that they had lived under the same roof with the deceased for 15 years. They had not seen him for a long time, and assumed that Antonio had moved to a nursing home.

Interestingly, the bills continued to be paid for many years, and in addition, the mailbox was always well-maintained.

Recall

UNN reported that the flood in Spain is one of the largest in Europe in 50 years.

