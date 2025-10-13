Spaniard lay dead in his apartment for 15 years, neighbors shocked: law enforcement investigating details

$41.600.10
48.110.10
ukenru
Exclusive
04:59 PM • 1128 views
Life imprisonment for child murder and rape: MP Nekliudov supported the Prosecutor General's initiative and promises to convince colleagues of its correctness
04:31 PM • 4152 views
20-year-old Ukrainian injured in train collision in Slovakia - MFA
03:26 PM • 8550 views
Zelenskyy: additional helicopter groups will be formed to protect against drones
02:34 PM • 11305 views
Trump to host Zelensky in Washington on October 17 – FT
Exclusive
02:15 PM • 11594 views
The expert explained when ketamine therapy can be considered and whether it is used in Ukraine.Photo
01:46 PM • 11239 views
Life imprisonment only: Prosecutor General calls on law enforcement committee to toughen penalties for those who take lives or rape childrenVideo
12:44 PM • 12498 views
Trump plans to focus on resolving the war in Ukraine after Gaza, then on a peace deal with Iran
12:37 PM • 13009 views
Information about the start of the heating season on November 1 is incorrect - Ministry of Development
12:28 PM • 19436 views
"Immorality and inevitable consequences": how NABU destroys the reputation of people and the country
11:24 AM • 12117 views
Ukrainian delegation went to Washington: defense, energy, sanctions, for the sake of peace are on the agenda
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+7°
2.9m/s
71%
750mm
Popular news
Investing in the brain: why sports for a child's intellect are more important than they seem
Exclusive
October 13, 07:50 AM • 35308 views
Nighttime "cotton" in Crimea: SBU and SSO drones hit an oil terminal and a number of power substationsVideoOctober 13, 07:59 AM • 16266 views
Combat readiness check in Belarus: State Border Guard Service reported on the situation at the border with UkraineOctober 13, 08:25 AM • 14511 views
"A New Beginning": Trump Declares End of War in GazaOctober 13, 08:38 AM • 23797 views
The Cabinet of Ministers shortened the 2025-2026 heating season: how the dates changedOctober 13, 10:34 AM • 21122 views
Publications
Top teas that will help relieve tension after a busy dayPhoto01:30 PM • 12455 views
"Immorality and inevitable consequences": how NABU destroys the reputation of people and the country12:28 PM • 19436 views
SOS: pharmaceutical company "Darnitsa" threatens to stop production for the third time this yearOctober 13, 10:25 AM • 29799 views
Switching to "winter time": when to set the clocks back in Ukraine, and how it affects the bodyOctober 13, 10:13 AM • 28321 views
Bitcoin under geopolitical pressure: why new US tariffs against China crashed the crypto market
Exclusive
October 13, 08:59 AM • 33669 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kaya Kallas
Denys Shmyhal
Olena Sosedka
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Israel
Slovakia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Taylor Swift announces documentary series about her latest tourPhoto03:39 PM • 2418 views
Tyson Fury's 16-year-old daughter got engaged: Paris Fury defended her daughter's choice03:15 PM • 4080 views
Meghan Markle "invited herself" to Paris Fashion Week02:34 PM • 5294 views
Potato heritage and cleaner ingredients: Lay's chip manufacturer presents brand update02:09 PM • 5550 views
Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau confirmed romance with passionate kisses on a yachtPhotoOctober 12, 11:24 AM • 43805 views
Actual
SWIFT
Financial Times
Forbes
MIM-104 Patriot
NASAMS

Spaniard lay dead in his apartment for 15 years, neighbors shocked: law enforcement investigating details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1010 views

In Valencia, the body of a 70-year-old man was discovered, who died around 2010. His mummified body was found by rescuers during the aftermath of a flood.

Spaniard lay dead in his apartment for 15 years, neighbors shocked: law enforcement investigating details

The body of a man whose death went unnoticed for 15 years was found in the Spanish city of Valencia. Rescuers found the man while clearing up the aftermath of the flood that has been devastating the administrative center of the eponymous Spanish province since the weekend.

UNN reports with reference to El País.

Details

The body of a seventy-year-old man, who may have been dead in his apartment for fifteen years, was found in the Spanish city of Valencia. According to media reports, emergency services and police were called to the scene to eliminate the consequences of storm "Alicia", which brought heavy rains, floods and landslides to this area of Spain. It was necessary to eliminate a water leak in an apartment building in the La Fuensanta district of Valencia, in particular to save the terrace of an apartment on the sixth floor of this apartment building. And in the apartment on the 6th floor, Spanish rescuers found a mummified body that was in bed and had almost turned into a skeleton.

Around the corpse was a huge pile of garbage, including dead pigeons and insects

- newspapers write.

Who is this mysterious man, how did the deceased's neighbors react

According to the preliminary investigation, the deceased was a man named Antonio. It is currently indicated that he died around 2010, probably at the age of 70 or 71. He was described as withdrawn and lonely. It is noted that the neighbors in the building and on the floor were shocked - they did not expect at all that they had lived under the same roof with the deceased for 15 years. They had not seen him for a long time, and assumed that Antonio had moved to a nursing home.

Interestingly, the bills continued to be paid for many years, and in addition, the mailbox was always well-maintained.

Recall

UNN reported that the flood in Spain is one of the largest in Europe in 50 years.

In Kyiv, a well-known blogger was found in a car with a gunshot wound to the head: the police initiated criminal proceedings11.10.25, 11:54 • 32059 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the WorldWeather and environment
Valencia
Spain