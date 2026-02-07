Storm "Marta" devastates fields in Spain and Portugal: agricultural losses reach hundreds of millions of euros

$43.140.00
50.900.00
ukenru
01:35 PM • 8624 views
Zelenskyy held a selector meeting after massive Russian attack: significant power outages in Ukraine
February 7, 10:29 AM • 14295 views
SBU hit a Russian plant that produces fuel components for enemy X-55 and X-101 missilesPhotoVideo
Exclusive
February 7, 10:00 AM • 14808 views
Minus $2 trillion since October: what broke Bitcoin and has a new crypto crisis begun?
Exclusive
February 7, 06:00 AM • 19779 views
"Joyful moment": father and coach of skeleton racer and flag bearer Vladyslav Heraskevych on impressions from the opening ceremony of the 2026 Olympics, support for Ukraine, and team ambitions
Exclusive
February 6, 04:55 PM • 32774 views
Sanctions hit Russia hard, but the Kremlin does not stop: The Commissioner of the President of Ukraine for Sanctions told how Western pressure works
Exclusive
February 6, 04:00 PM • 45357 views
Computer glasses: real protection or clever marketing
February 6, 02:58 PM • 40069 views
The NBU does not rule out that electricity and other utility tariffs will increase after the heating season
February 6, 02:54 PM • 31132 views
Ban on seaborne oil supplies, new bans on metal imports, shadow fleet and banks: EU presents 20th package of sanctions against Russia
Exclusive
February 6, 02:41 PM • 44544 views
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about itPhoto
February 6, 12:09 PM • 16158 views
Zelenskyy considers the work of the Air Force in some regions unsatisfactory: discussed solutions to improve the downing of "Shaheds"
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−4°
1.9m/s
90%
741mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Due to Russia's night attack, nuclear power plants were forced to reduce generation capacity - UkrenergoFebruary 7, 08:31 AM • 14938 views
382 out of 408 enemy drones neutralized, missiles launched by Russia at Ukraine, including "Kalibrs," did not reach their targets: details from the Ukrainian Air ForcePhotoFebruary 7, 09:17 AM • 5612 views
Biletskyi: The return of 200,000 servicemen from AWOL would change the situation at the front by 180 degreesFebruary 7, 09:54 AM • 6460 views
Every day Russia can choose true diplomacy, but it chooses new strikes: Zelenskyy on the night attack of February 7VideoFebruary 7, 10:07 AM • 5464 views
Intelligence reveals Russia's attempt to strike a $12 trillion deal with the US: Zelenskyy speaks of "Dmitriev's package"February 7, 11:57 AM • 5128 views
Publications
Valentine's Day without banalities: original gift ideasPhotoFebruary 7, 07:00 AM • 23351 views
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about itPhoto
Exclusive
February 6, 02:41 PM • 44557 views
Gambling past and Russian trace: who really stands behind the Odrex clinicPhotoFebruary 6, 11:15 AM • 40267 views
Not only closed cases against businesses, but also an investigation into the actions of law enforcement: how the Prosecutor General's Office is progressing in its fight against pressure on businesses
Exclusive
February 6, 11:00 AM • 42348 views
Ukrzaliznytsia introduces dynamic pricing for luxury tickets and new refund rulesFebruary 5, 08:38 PM • 54374 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Denys Shmyhal
Musician
Antonio Tajani
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv
Vinnytsia
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
MAYOROVA spoke about a rapidly growing breast tumor: the singer assures it is benign and not life-threateningPhotoFebruary 6, 05:59 PM • 14014 views
Kylie Jenner stunned everyone: a pomegranate seed bra in a new photoshootVideoFebruary 5, 06:35 PM • 28152 views
Louis Vuitton unveiled a truck-shaped desk clock for 650,000 eurosFebruary 5, 03:30 PM • 30490 views
"When words are unnecessary": Olena Mozgova showed her military husband and a tender moment with their daughterVideoFebruary 5, 01:14 PM • 39447 views
Star of "The Voice of Ukraine" showed her daughter for the first time and revealed her namePhotoFebruary 5, 11:46 AM • 42530 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
"Kalibr" (missile family)
Shahed-136
Kh-101

Storm "Marta" devastates fields in Spain and Portugal: agricultural losses reach hundreds of millions of euros

Kyiv • UNN

 • 52 views

Storm "Marta" caused floods and landslides on the Iberian Peninsula, leading to the evacuation of thousands of people. The agricultural sector of Spain and Portugal suffered losses of hundreds of millions of euros due to flooded crops and destroyed infrastructure.

Storm "Marta" devastates fields in Spain and Portugal: agricultural losses reach hundreds of millions of euros
Photo: Reuters

The Iberian Peninsula has found itself at the epicenter of a powerful natural disaster, which has brought catastrophic floods, landslides, and destructive gusts of wind. As a result of storm "Marta," which hit the region on Saturday, February 7, thousands of people were forced to evacuate, and the agricultural sector suffered unprecedented losses due to flooded lands. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

In Spanish Andalusia, the situation is assessed as critical: more than 11,000 residents have left their homes, and about 170 roads remain blocked. Farmers' organizations report millions in damages, as thousands of hectares with broccoli, carrot, and cauliflower crops are under a thick layer of water.

This is a real natural disaster. The rain is continuous, the harvest is destroyed

– emphasized Miguel Ángel Pérez, a representative of the COAG organization.

Portugal also reports severe consequences of the bad weather. The country's Ministry of Agriculture has preliminarily estimated losses in the agricultural and forestry sectors at 750 million euros.

Morocco evacuates 50,000 people due to flood threat in Ksar el-Kebir03.02.26, 01:20 • 6129 views

The situation is complicated by disruptions in railway communication and meteorologists' expectations of further storm intensification in the coming days.

Seismic tremors and orange alert level

In addition to floods, the bad weather has provoked dangerous structural soil shifts. Residents of the Serranía de Ronda mountain range reported earth tremors that have been ongoing for several days. Local authorities assure that there is no direct threat, but urge people to be vigilant due to the risk of landslides. Due to extreme weather conditions in Spain, a La Liga football match between "Sevilla" and "Girona" was even postponed.

Currently, the state meteorological agency AEMET has declared an orange alert level. New downpours, heavy snowfalls in mountainous areas, and dangerous storm waves on the coast are forecast. Farmers are already preparing appeals to the governments of both countries with a request for urgent financial assistance to restore their farms.

Storm Leonardo in the Pyrenees: floods and landslides, dead and missing05.02.26, 23:59 • 5586 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the WorldWeather and environment
Village
State budget
Ukrhydrometcenter
Reuters
Spain
Portugal