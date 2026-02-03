Morocco evacuates 50,000 people due to flood threat in Ksar el-Kebir

$42.970.16
General Staff confirms FPV training center and enemy electronic warfare station hit
09:16 AM • 17633 views
"Massive strike on Ukraine is Russian preparation for negotiations": Verkhovna Rada defense committee reacted to the night enemy attack
08:20 AM • 18706 views
Ukraine has agreed on a multi-level plan with Europe and the US to respond to Russia's ceasefire violations - FT
07:02 AM • 20356 views
Russia attacked combined heat and power plants (CHPPs) and thermal power plants (TPPs) at -25°C, leaving hundreds of thousands of families without heat during the harshest winter frosts - Shmyhal
05:28 AM • 23327 views
Night attack on Kyiv: three injured and significant destruction in five districts of the capitalPhotoVideo
February 2, 11:51 PM • 31078 views
Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on Kyiv in freezing February weather
February 2, 08:49 PM • 40272 views
You will hear certain results soon: Umerov on prisoner exchange
February 2, 07:26 PM • 27978 views
Ukraine extended sanctions against Firtash and Kozak
February 2, 06:38 PM • 51806 views
FIFA President ready to reinstate Russia in international football: UAF and MFA reactVideo
February 2, 06:37 PM • 24249 views
Pension reform in Ukraine: what will really change and will minimum payments be increased to UAH 6,000?
In Kharkiv, due to a massive attack on the energy system, the heating system is being drained in 820 buildingsFebruary 3, 01:43 AM • 34054 views
AFU eliminated 760 occupiers and over 50 artillery systems within a dayPhotoFebruary 3, 04:49 AM • 7728 views
Vinnytsia region suffered a massive attack from Russia: critical infrastructure was hit and power outages occurred06:15 AM • 4738 views
Violations of military personnel's rights: where and with what complaints to turn to06:30 AM • 31965 views
Kharkiv's leading thermal power plant severely damaged, restoration impossible - city council deputy09:06 AM • 14708 views
Violations of military personnel's rights: where and with what complaints to turn to06:30 AM • 32184 views
FIFA President ready to reinstate Russia in international football: UAF and MFA reactVideoFebruary 2, 06:38 PM • 51815 views
Eurovision 2026 National Selection Final: when to watch and how to support your favoriteFebruary 2, 05:09 PM • 38352 views
"Epstein Files": how the scandal could lead to the fall of the Norwegian crown and the imprisonment of political elitesFebruary 2, 03:28 PM • 41878 views
Disability pension for Group III: who is eligible, what is the amount in 2026, and how to applyVideoFebruary 2, 11:19 AM • 108232 views
The winner of "The Bachelor-13" was denied marriage registration: the reason is knownPhotoFebruary 2, 07:01 PM • 22332 views
Trump threatens to sue comedian Trevor Noah over Epstein joke at GrammysVideoFebruary 2, 04:54 PM • 23428 views
The Cure won their first two Grammy Awards in their careerVideoFebruary 2, 04:01 PM • 22938 views
Anniversary of Kuzma's death: 5 Skryabin songs worth hearingVideoFebruary 2, 03:14 PM • 21692 views
Hot British Weekend: Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton Blew Up the InternetFebruary 2, 02:27 PM • 21164 views
Technology
Heating
Social network
Film
Shahed-136

Morocco evacuates 50,000 people due to flood threat in Ksar el-Kebir

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4472 views

Moroccan authorities are evacuating 50,000 residents of Ksar el-Kebir due to the threat of flooding. The reason is a critical rise in the water level of the Loukkos River after prolonged rains and the release of water from the dam.

Morocco evacuates 50,000 people due to flood threat in Ksar el-Kebir

The Moroccan authorities have launched a large-scale rescue operation in the northwestern part of the country due to a critical rise in the water level of the Loukkos River. After several weeks of continuous rains, the city of Ksar el-Kebir was under threat of complete flooding, from where about 50,000 residents, almost half of the total population of the settlement, have already been evacuated. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

The situation in Ksar el-Kebir remains tense: electricity supply is partially cut off in the city, all markets and shops are closed, and schools will not operate until at least Saturday. According to Reuters, the flood was provoked not only by precipitation but also by the forced discharge of water from the Oued Makhazine dam, which is 100% full.

Winter storm in the USA: over 100 dead and thousands of flights canceled01.02.26, 08:47 • 11989 views

The city has turned into a ghost. All markets and shops are closed, and most residents have either left voluntarily or been evacuated.

– local resident Hisham Ajttou told Reuters.

He added that people are most concerned about the uncertainty: "The question that worries us is: what will happen next? The dam is full, and we don't know how long this situation will last."

Involvement of the army and the end of a multi-year drought

Units of the Moroccan army, helicopters, and special equipment are involved in the rescue operations. The military is helping to build temporary sand barriers and evacuate people to specially equipped camps. In addition to Ksar el-Kebir, villages in the Sidi-Kacem province are being evacuated due to the overflowing of the Sebou River.

Paradoxically, these devastating rains at the same time ended a seven-year severe drought in Morocco. Currently, the national dam filling level has approached 62%, which is critically important for the country's agriculture, although the price of such water resource restoration turned out to be too high.

We returned to help as volunteers, but the fear of the elements remains.

– Hisham Ajttou concluded.

Death toll from Indonesia landslide rises to 4931.01.26, 18:06 • 8307 views

Stepan Haftko

