Winter storm in the USA: over 100 dead and thousands of flights canceled

A winter storm hit a number of US regions late this week. It began to rapidly gain strength off the Carolina coast in the Atlantic Ocean on Saturday afternoon, causing winds to intensify and snowfall to increase, UNN reports, citing ABC News.

Details

According to official sources, more than 100 people have died since last week. On Friday, snow began to fall in parts of eastern Tennessee, the Carolinas, and southern Virginia. Some areas of northeastern Tennessee have already received up to 3 inches of fresh snow.

As of Saturday afternoon, more than 2,000 flights had been canceled.

On Sunday, the storm will move out to sea and is not expected to approach the coast or bring significant snowfall to the Northeast, which was already hit by heavy snowfall last week. However, on Sunday, light snowfall and snow showers are possible on Cape Cod and eastern Long Island. Cape Cod could see several inches of snow. It will also be a bit windy from New York to Boston. This storm will also cause minor coastal flooding, mainly along the Carolina coast and on the Delmarva Peninsula. There may also be effects further north to New England - the report says.

