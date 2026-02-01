Winter storm in the USA: over 100 dead and thousands of flights canceled

$42.850.00
51.240.00
ukenru
06:56 AM • 116 views
Boomers, Zoomers, and Millennials: Who are they and why are we divided into generations?
January 31, 05:53 PM • 18973 views
Power supply restored in all regions of Ukraine: regions returning to scheduled outages – Shmyhal
January 31, 05:28 PM • 37262 views
"RF is working to ensure peace in Ukraine": Vitkoff spoke about meeting with Putin's envoy Dmitriev in the USAPhoto
Exclusive
January 31, 04:54 PM • 27391 views
Due to a blackout in Moldova, traffic was temporarily stopped at the border with Ukraine: what happened in Palanca
January 31, 03:43 PM • 27489 views
Without a personal meeting with Putin, it is impossible to resolve territorial issues - Zelenskyy
January 31, 02:50 PM • 23796 views
Traffic of vehicles and goods at the border between Ukraine and Moldova fully restored
January 31, 02:25 PM • 14999 views
Ukraine strengthens digital coordination of evacuation: new system will track a person's journey
January 31, 01:12 PM • 13294 views
Putin's war budget is bursting at the seams amid renewed peace talks - Bloomberg
January 31, 12:33 PM • 7302 views
"Ukrzaliznytsia" changes routes in three regions and transfers passengers to buses due to the threat of shelling
January 31, 11:48 AM • 11846 views
Ukraine's energy system is recovering after a systemic accident, power will be restored in the coming hours - Ministry of Energy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
2m/s
83%
750mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Over 300 combat engagements: General Staff reports on the hottest frontsJanuary 31, 09:31 PM • 4680 views
SpaceX began blocking Starlink for Russian dronesJanuary 31, 09:59 PM • 5128 views
"Neo-fascist right-wing of the USA": Cuba declared a state of emergencyPhotoJanuary 31, 10:33 PM • 20789 views
Putin's 'window' for a peace deal is narrowing due to growing budget deficit - BloombergFebruary 1, 12:17 AM • 11254 views
Mostly Crimeans: the names of all who went down with the cruiser "Moskva" have been establishedFebruary 1, 12:54 AM • 6366 views
Publications
Generator payment in the consumer's bill: is it legal and how does the war change prices in establishments?
Exclusive
January 31, 10:00 AM • 40559 views
Blackouts, frost, and shelling: will mobile communications withstand a new wave of energy crisis?
Exclusive
January 30, 06:21 PM • 69936 views
"Screening 40+": when will the invitation arrive in "Diia" and how to get UAH 2,000 for healthPhotoJanuary 30, 04:26 PM • 49498 views
American Chamber of Commerce: Business must be able to shape the futureJanuary 30, 01:45 PM • 54879 views
Mistakes of the past. How the previous leadership of the State Aviation Administration destroyed the regulator's reputationJanuary 30, 12:58 PM • 57038 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Elon Musk
Denys Shmyhal
Mykhailo Fedorov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Belarus
Germany
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Traveled almost 5,000 kilometers: rare Waved Albatross from Galapagos spotted off the coast of CaliforniaVideo06:27 AM • 416 views
Traitor singer Yolka renounced Ukrainian citizenship and received a Russian passportJanuary 31, 04:40 PM • 21617 views
Actor Gene Hackman's estate put up for sale almost a year after his deathVideoJanuary 31, 09:00 AM • 25157 views
Cyberattacks hit dating app owners Bumble, Badoo, and TinderJanuary 31, 07:38 AM • 28462 views
Sharon Stone stated that she communicates with spirits from the afterlife and confirmed her participation in Euphoria 3January 30, 06:42 PM • 29112 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
The Hill
SpaceX Starship

Winter storm in the USA: over 100 dead and thousands of flights canceled

Kyiv • UNN

 • 378 views

A winter storm has swept across a number of US regions, causing over 100 deaths and the cancellation of more than 2,000 flights. Snowfall and strong winds are observed in the East of the country.

Winter storm in the USA: over 100 dead and thousands of flights canceled
Photo: pixabay

A winter storm hit a number of US regions late this week. It began to rapidly gain strength off the Carolina coast in the Atlantic Ocean on Saturday afternoon, causing winds to intensify and snowfall to increase, UNN reports, citing ABC News.

Details

According to official sources, more than 100 people have died since last week. On Friday, snow began to fall in parts of eastern Tennessee, the Carolinas, and southern Virginia. Some areas of northeastern Tennessee have already received up to 3 inches of fresh snow.

As of Saturday afternoon, more than 2,000 flights had been canceled.

On Sunday, the storm will move out to sea and is not expected to approach the coast or bring significant snowfall to the Northeast, which was already hit by heavy snowfall last week. However, on Sunday, light snowfall and snow showers are possible on Cape Cod and eastern Long Island. Cape Cod could see several inches of snow. It will also be a bit windy from New York to Boston. This storm will also cause minor coastal flooding, mainly along the Carolina coast and on the Delmarva Peninsula. There may also be effects further north to New England

- the report says.

Extreme cold in the US is accompanied by a rare phenomenon of "frost quakes" - what is it?28.01.26, 04:10 • 4201 view

Yevhen Ustimenko

News of the WorldWeather and environment
Hurricane in the USA
Tennessee
Virginia
New York City
United States