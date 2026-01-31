Death toll from Indonesia landslide rises to 49

$42.850.00
51.240.00
ukenru
03:43 PM • 1464 views
Without a personal meeting with Putin, it is impossible to resolve territorial issues - Zelenskyy
02:50 PM • 2982 views
Traffic of vehicles and goods at the border between Ukraine and Moldova fully restored
02:25 PM • 3370 views
Ukraine strengthens digital coordination of evacuation: new system will track a person's journey
01:12 PM • 4098 views
Putin's war budget is bursting at the seams amid renewed peace talks - Bloomberg
12:33 PM • 2742 views
"Ukrzaliznytsia" changes routes in three regions and transfers passengers to buses due to the threat of shelling
11:48 AM • 9380 views
Ukraine's energy system is recovering after a systemic accident, power will be restored in the coming hours - Ministry of Energy
10:30 AM • 16419 views
Zelenskyy: emergency situation in the energy system is due to technological reasons on the lines between Ukraine and Moldova, necessary response is in place
January 31, 10:19 AM • 16970 views
Cascading outages occurred due to problems between Romania and Moldova and in Ukraine, nuclear power plant units were unloaded, power will be restored in the coming hours - minister
January 31, 10:12 AM • 16352 views
Ministry of Energy: emergency blackouts in a number of regions, electricity supply to return within 2-3 hours
Exclusive
January 31, 10:00 AM • 22911 views
Generator payment in the consumer's bill: is it legal and how does the war change prices in establishments?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−10°
3m/s
67%
746mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Following in the footsteps of the Nazis: Russian State Duma deputies demand a strike on Ukraine with 'retaliation weapons'January 31, 06:30 AM • 24609 views
Cyberattacks hit dating app owners Bumble, Badoo, and TinderJanuary 31, 07:38 AM • 18222 views
Bad weather left over 600 towns and villages without electricity: situation by regionsPhotoVideoJanuary 31, 08:22 AM • 13342 views
Actor Gene Hackman's estate put up for sale almost a year after his deathVideoJanuary 31, 09:00 AM • 12221 views
Iran threatens strike on Israel amid US preparations for military operation11:24 AM • 4980 views
Publications
Generator payment in the consumer's bill: is it legal and how does the war change prices in establishments?
Exclusive
January 31, 10:00 AM • 22911 views
Blackouts, frost, and shelling: will mobile communications withstand a new wave of energy crisis?
Exclusive
January 30, 06:21 PM • 52615 views
"Screening 40+": when will the invitation arrive in "Diia" and how to get UAH 2,000 for healthPhotoJanuary 30, 04:26 PM • 34664 views
American Chamber of Commerce: Business must be able to shape the futureJanuary 30, 01:45 PM • 39318 views
Mistakes of the past. How the previous leadership of the State Aviation Administration destroyed the regulator's reputationJanuary 30, 12:58 PM • 42570 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Denys Shmyhal
Donald Trump
Mykhailo Fedorov
Prokudin Oleksandr Serhiyovych
Actual places
Ukraine
Moldova
Romania
United States
Kharkiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Actor Gene Hackman's estate put up for sale almost a year after his deathVideoJanuary 31, 09:00 AM • 12260 views
Cyberattacks hit dating app owners Bumble, Badoo, and TinderJanuary 31, 07:38 AM • 18272 views
Sharon Stone stated that she communicates with spirits from the afterlife and confirmed her participation in Euphoria 3January 30, 06:42 PM • 20808 views
Five long-awaited movie premieres in February: what's worth seeing on the big screenVideoJanuary 30, 06:12 PM • 19908 views
Creating a Cossack image for Usyk and collaboration with Lina Kostenko: what designer Hasanova revealed in a new interviewPhotoJanuary 30, 05:25 PM • 19876 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Film
Series

Death toll from Indonesia landslide rises to 49

Kyiv • UNN

 • 224 views

In Indonesia, the death toll from the landslide has risen to 49, with 15 more still missing. The search operation continues despite unstable ground and the risk of new collapses.

Death toll from Indonesia landslide rises to 49

In Indonesia, rescuers continue to clear the aftermath of a massive landslide that occurred a week ago in West Java province. As of January 31, the official death toll has risen to 49 people, with at least 15 more residents still considered missing. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

The tragedy occurred in the village of Pasir Langu in the West Bandung region due to prolonged heavy rains, which caused huge masses of mud and stones to slide onto residential buildings. According to the national rescue agency Basarnas, the search operation for survivors is complicated by unstable soil and the risk of new collapses, but the state of emergency has been extended for another seven days – until February 6. Thousands of rescuers, police officers, and volunteers are involved in the work, using heavy equipment and service dogs.

Explosion in Iranian port of Bandar Abbas: one casualty, 14 injured31.01.26, 17:38 • 996 views

"We are doing everything possible to find those who are still considered missing, but working conditions in the area remain extremely dangerous."

– local authorities note.

The situation is exacerbated by the fact that among the dead were 23 soldiers who were conducting border patrol training near the disaster site.

Economic Difficulties and Climate Risks

This disaster has become another challenge for Indonesian rescue services, whose budget was recently cut by parliament, despite the growing number of natural disasters.

Experts emphasize that the archipelago is becoming increasingly vulnerable to extreme weather events: at the end of last year alone, cyclones caused floods in Sumatra, killing 1,200 people. The country's government is currently considering the possibility of repurposing the affected lands for plantations to naturally stabilize the soil and reduce the risks of future landslides in mountainous areas.

Tragedy in DR Congo: over 200 people died due to mine collapse in Rubaya31.01.26, 17:56 • 524 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the WorldWeather and environment
Village
Technology
State budget
Reuters
Indonesia