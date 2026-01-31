Death toll from Indonesia landslide rises to 49

In Indonesia, rescuers continue to clear the aftermath of a massive landslide that occurred a week ago in West Java province. As of January 31, the official death toll has risen to 49 people, with at least 15 more residents still considered missing. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

The tragedy occurred in the village of Pasir Langu in the West Bandung region due to prolonged heavy rains, which caused huge masses of mud and stones to slide onto residential buildings. According to the national rescue agency Basarnas, the search operation for survivors is complicated by unstable soil and the risk of new collapses, but the state of emergency has been extended for another seven days – until February 6. Thousands of rescuers, police officers, and volunteers are involved in the work, using heavy equipment and service dogs.

Explosion in Iranian port of Bandar Abbas: one casualty, 14 injured

"We are doing everything possible to find those who are still considered missing, but working conditions in the area remain extremely dangerous." – local authorities note.

The situation is exacerbated by the fact that among the dead were 23 soldiers who were conducting border patrol training near the disaster site.

Economic Difficulties and Climate Risks

This disaster has become another challenge for Indonesian rescue services, whose budget was recently cut by parliament, despite the growing number of natural disasters.

Experts emphasize that the archipelago is becoming increasingly vulnerable to extreme weather events: at the end of last year alone, cyclones caused floods in Sumatra, killing 1,200 people. The country's government is currently considering the possibility of repurposing the affected lands for plantations to naturally stabilize the soil and reduce the risks of future landslides in mountainous areas.

Tragedy in DR Congo: over 200 people died due to mine collapse in Rubaya